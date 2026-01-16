Sai Pallavi & Junaid Khan redefine mushy romance in 'Ek Din' teaser

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) After "Maharaj" and "Loveyapa", Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan will be seen romancing Southern beauty Sai Pallavi in the forthcoming romantic entertainer "Ek Din".

Adding to the excitement for the project, the makers have unveiled the gripping teaser of the drama on social media, with the caption, "Some stories don’t need time (red heart emoji) Watch EK DIN only in theatres, 1st May 2026. (sic)".

The teaser of "Ek Din" opens with a heartwarming dialogue.

"I really love your smile Meera", Junaid can be heard saying in the clip that flaunts the enchanting chemistry of the fresh on-screen pair.

As Junaid's character falls for Sai Pallavi's character, he continues.

"I don't know if I will be able to win your heart, but dreams are meant to be beyond our reach."

Sai Pallavi, who is making her much-anticipated Hindi film debut with "Ek Din", brings her trademark grace, depth, and simplicity to the role, and accompanying her, Junaid seems to be effortlessly endearing, stepping into a new emotional space with confidence and charm.

Moreover, "Ek Din" marks Aamir Khan’s reunion with director-producer Mansoor Khan after a long time. This iconic duo has previously delivered memorable films such as "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak", "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar", "Akele Hum Akele Tum", and "Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na". Just like all the previous outings, they have joined forces for a simple yet heart-melting love story this time as well.

Backed under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit, "Ek Din" is directed by Sunil Pandey.

The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on 1st May 2026.

After this, Sai Pallavi will be a part of another Bollywood drama, "Ramayan Part 1". Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in lead roles.

