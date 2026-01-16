Ravi Mohan: Choose respect first for yourself and then for one another!

Chennai, Jan 16 (IANS) Urging people to choose love, kindness, focus and respect over procrastination, negative thoughts, and disbelief, actor Ravi Mohan on Friday asked people to choose respect first for oneself and then for one another.

In his Pongal wish, which he shared on social media on Friday, actor and producer Ravi Mohan wrote, "A day late, because I took yesterday for myself and my inner child. And today, from the bottom of my heart, I wish each one of you that you have the most positive, happy and prosperous year."

The actor went on to say, "Just like the water and rice boiled out of all our pots yesterday, may your lives overflow the same and more with unconditional happiness. Reject procrastination, negative thoughts, and disbelief in you. Choose love, kindness, focus and respect first for yourself and then for one another."

Ravi Mohan then went on to spell out his plans for the year ahead. He wrote, "I’m going to do more - more work on myself, more work in the movies, and the most on sharing my heart with you guys this year. I stand truly grateful for all your love and respect despite everything I have been through this far, for all who are standing by me just with the mere trust of my truth, I will make sure I make you proud of the person my parents brought me up to be."

He ended his Pongal greeting, saying, "Have a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Pongal and all the days to come."

Ravi Mohan has had a great start to the new year, with his performance as the antagonist in the just released film 'Parasakthi' coming in for a lot of appreciation from both the audiences and critics.

In fact, actor Sivakarthikeyan, who plays the lead in the film, had thanked actor Ravi Mohan in one of the pre-release events.

Sivakarthikeyan had said, "Ravi Mohan sir, Thank you for accepting to play this role. It is easy for a hero to listen to a script and decide whether he wants to do it or not. But for someone who has successfully played a hero for all these years, playing a villain is a tough decision. So, when he took that decision and said "Okay" (to play villain), this is what I thought. For me, you are a villain only in the film. You are still the hero I saw when I was in college. And that is how you must be in my film set and in my film. That is how I will always think sir."

--IANS

mkr/