December 01, 2025 5:34 AM हिंदी

Shefali Shah reveals how a Kill Bill cue fueled her powerful scene in 'Juice'

Shefali Shah reveals how a Kill Bill cue fueled her powerful scene in 'Juice'

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah gave a subtle yet powerful performance as a suppressed housewife in the short film "Juice".

Speaking during the IFP 15, Shefali revealed how a cue from "Kill Bill" inspired the power-packed ending of "Juice".

Shedding light on "Juice" and its effect, Shefali shared, “It's one of the most powerful films that has been made. And it kind of explains years and years of what our mothers, grandmothers, and still some of us do.”

Talking about one significant moment, which was the last scene of the short film, Shefali revealed how that single beat from "Kill Bill" shifted something inside her.

“Our director, Neeraj Ghaywan, made me hear the soundtrack that was playing in Kill Bill. Where she's in the coffin. And she's hitting that thing to try getting out. That was the soundtrack," the 'Three of Us' actress said.

During the conversation, Shefali also opened up about what her much-appreciated series, "Delhi Crime," changed in her.

She pointed out how the show has played a significant role in challenging stereotypes.

“Some years ago, if somebody had told me that a woman in her mid-40s who is not conventionally good-looking is going to headline a show or play the lead, I would have laughed. And if they had said it's going to be you, I would have laughed louder," she reflected.

Shefali revealed that her character from "Delhi Crime", Vartika, is one role closest to her.

She added, “I was just really lucky that I got to play Vartika, and she is probably a character that's closest to me — that has given me probably much more than my entire career.”

The latest season of the show, "Delhi Crime 3", premiered on November 13. This particular instalment revolves around the human trafficking case led by DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Played by Shefali).

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Bayern Munich getting ready for big moments in 2026, says coach Vincent Kompany ahead of their German Cup clash with Union Berlin. Photo credit: Bayern Munich

Football: Bayern Munich getting ready for big moments in 2026, says coach Kompany

I visualise the game a lot, it helps me relax and play out there, says Virat Kohli after helping India beat South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series in Ranchi on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

1st ODI: I visualise the game a lot, it helps me relax and play out there, says Kohli after helping India beat SA

Yogi govt in UP highlights full-cycle support model for women; schemes focus on security, welfare

Yogi govt highlights full-cycle support model for women; schemes focus on security, welfare

Indomitable India stun Iran in the Qualifying Tournament in Ahmedabad, seal berth in AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026. Photo credit: AIFF

Indomitable India stun Iran in Ahmedabad, seal berth in AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026

Elon Musk on H-1B: America has been an immense beneficiary of talent from India

Elon Musk on H-1B: America has been an immense beneficiary of talent from India

India brush past South Africa in close encounter, take a 1-0 lead in three-match series in the first ODI of the three-match series in Ranchi on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

1st ODI: India brush past South Africa in close encounter, take 1-0 lead in three-match series

First principle of British foreign policy: Protecting England by the finances of India

First principle of British foreign policy: Protecting England by the finances of India (From the Archives)

Dhanush, Kriti Sanon & Aanand L. Rai fall in 'Ishk' with the Pune street food

Dhanush, Kriti Sanon & Aanand L. Rai fall in 'Ishk' with the Pune street food

India settle for silver medal after a hard-fought 0-1 loss to Belgium in the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Sunday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India settle for silver medal after a hard-fought 0-1 loss to Belgium

Bill to impose extra levy on tobacco, pan masala for replacing GST cess to be tabled in LS

Bill to impose extra levy on tobacco, pan masala for replacing GST cess to be tabled in LS