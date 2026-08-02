Shefali Shah celebrates Friendship Day with emotional tribute to her best friends

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Veteran actress Shefali Shah celebrated Friendship Day with a heartfelt note dedicated to the special people who have stood by her through every phase of life.

In her recent post on Instagram, she shared her thoughts on the importance of true friendships and expressed gratitude for the friends who continue to support, understand and cherish her journey. The actress shared an emotional tribute highlighting the unconditional love, support and understanding that come with true friendships.

Shefali expressed that real friends accept you for who you were, who you are and whoever you become in the future. She shared that true friends remain by your side through every high and low, offering support during moments of success as well as struggles. The ‘Delhi Crime’ actress shared a series of her photos with her friends and wrote, “They love you for who you were, who you are, and whoever you become in the future. They stand by you through thick and thin, of your waist, wallet, and whatnots. They’ll teach you what not to do via their follies, and yet together we excel in multiple idiosyncrasies. “They’ll support you every time, even if you lie in their name. They’ll cheer the loudest for your win and wine. They’ll be your partner in crime, crying, and cacophony. They’ll pick you up from the floor, fear, and failure. And they’ll pick you up even when you fall from grace. They’ll make you laugh, love, and live.”

“They’ll understand your words, your silence, and your gestures. (Our secret language.) They’ll be right next to you, on Earth, in Heaven, and in Hell, depending on how many of our shenanigans God saw and forgave. And they’ll love you to the Moon, whether it’s from Dubai, Chembur, Macclesfield, Matunga, Delhi, Lokhandwala, or wherever the F they are. That’s what best friends do. And thank God for them!#happyfriendshipday,” added Shefali.

The carousel of photos features Shefali Shah striking candid and cheerful poses with her girl gang, including Damini Rajendra Bharti.

Friendship Day is observed in India on the first Sunday of August every year. In 2026, the occasion is being celebrated on August 2.

--IANS

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