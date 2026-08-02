August 02, 2026 3:15 PM हिंदी

Shraddha Arya shares her baby’s first attempt at taking a picture, says, ‘training my future personal photographer’

Shraddha Arya shares her baby’s first attempt at taking a picture, says, ‘training my future personal photographer’

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Television actress Shraddha Arya shared an adorable glimpse of her baby’s first attempt at capturing a picture.

The ‘Kundali Bhagya’ actress shared the cute moment on social media and jokingly revealed that she is “training her future personal photographer.” Taking to Instagram stories, Shraddha posted a sweet picture with her baby and captioned it as, “My baby’s first attempt at taking a picture.. Training my future personal photographer.”

In the image, Shraddha Arya can be seen smiling as she poses with her child, who is partially visible with only half of the face captured in the frame.

Previously, the ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actress had shared a glimpse of her Japan diaries. She posted series of pictures from her trip and wrote, “My camera roll insisted on a Japan dump.”

Shraddha Arya, who was vacationing in Japan with her babies, had been sharing glimpses of her trip through pictures and videos on social media. The actress treated to beautiful moments from her Japan diaries, giving them a peek into her travel experiences.

For the unversed, Shraddha Arya and her husband, Rahul Nagal, were blessed with twin children—a baby boy named Shaurya and a baby girl named Siya—on November 29, 2024. The actress tied the knot with Indian Navy officer Rahul Nagal in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi on November 16, 2021.

The couple first met in Mumbai through mutual friends, and their friendship gradually blossomed into love during a phase of long-distance.

On the professional front, Shraddha Arya is widely recognized for portraying the character of Preeta in the popular television show “Kundali Bhagya.” The role earned her immense popularity and established her as one of the leading faces of Indian television.

Over the years, she has also been part of several notable shows, including “Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki,” “Tumhari Paakhi,” “Dream Girl,” “Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2” and “Nach Baliye 9.”

--IANS

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