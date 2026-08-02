PM’s support for Khelo India massive boost for next generation: WB Sports Minister Indranil Khan

Kolkata, Aug 2 (IANS) West Bengal Sports Minister Indranil Khan has praised the enhanced assistance to the national sports federations under Khelo India Scheme and asserted that it will help to produce more top-level sportspersons from the state.

The Khelo India programme is set to provide a major boost to sports in West Bengal with each assembly being allocated Rs 5 crore each and the state government planning to set up 100 indoor sports arenas.

Welcoming the move, Indranil Khan expressed hope that the Khelo India scheme will provide a boost for athletes in the state.

“We are thankful to the Prime Minister for the way he has encouraged sports and sportspersons. We are gearing up to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and the Olympics in 2036. We are also increasing our podium finishes. With that vision in mind, Khelo India is already a phenomenal scheme to promote the next generation of athletes,” he told SAI Media.

“This scheme is helping athletes to rise from the grassroots level to the professional stage with professional coaching, nutritional support and exposure. The way the central government is supporting sportspersons, with this increased budget, this scheme will provide a big boost to sportspersons in India,” he added.

The Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also come up with the ‘Nasha Mukht Bharat’ programme in an effort to eradicate the menace of drugs from society.

Talking about the ‘Nasha Mukht Bharat’ initiative of the central government, Khan said, "This initiative will spread awareness among the youth about the importance of leading a drug free, healthy life. This will help the nation reach major milestones in every field."

The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, has approved an expanded Khelo India Scheme and enhanced Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSFs) with a combined outlay of Rs 36,441 crore for the period 2026–27 to 2030–31, reaffirming the government's commitment to harnessing the power of sports for youth development and nation-building.

This is the country's most ambitious sports development programme since independence. The aspirations of the youth of the country towards sports have been given a major boost and will have a transformational impact over the coming decade.

The approved outlay is nearly eight times that of the previous Khelo India Scheme, reflecting the government's commitment to making sports a cornerstone of youth development, nation-building and India's emergence as a global sporting powerhouse.

The revamped scheme is designed to create a seamless pathway for every talented young Indian, from school playgrounds and village sports fields to the Olympic podium. It seeks to ensure that no sporting talent is left undiscovered because of geography, economic background or lack of opportunity.

The revamped Khelo India scheme also includes a comprehensive athlete development pathway which is intended to support young sportspersons right from the talent identification stage to scientific training, international competition and Olympic preparation.

The scheme establishes an integrated nationwide sports ecosystem comprising National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), Khelo India Centres of Excellence (KICoEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India Accredited Academies (KIAAs), Khelo India Centres (KICs) and Youth Sports Companies (YSCs) of the Armed Forces. Together, these institutions will provide world-class coaching, sports science support and modern infrastructure across the country.

To strengthen the school sports ecosystem, the government has introduced two new initiatives—Khelo India Feeder Schools (KIFS) and Khelo India Utkrishta Vidyalayas (KIUV), which will integrate sports with mainstream education and enable early identification and systematic nurturing of talented children.

Alongside the existing Khelo India Athletes programme, the revamped scheme will also create the Emerging Khelo India Athletes (E-KIAs) category. This is intended to expand the structured athlete development ecosystem by nearly ten times, bringing thousands of additional young athletes under professional coaching, scientific support and long-term mentoring.

A strengthened nationwide talent identification framework involving talent identification development committees, zonal committees, talent scouts, high performance directors and high performance managers will ensure continuous identification, tracking and development of promising athletes across the country.

The Khelo India scheme also establishes a clear progression pathway from grassroots competitions to Khelo India and, subsequently, to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), enabling deserving athletes to receive world-class training, international exposure and comprehensive support to compete for medals at the highest level.

Recognising that sporting excellence depends on regular competition, the revamped Khelo India scheme significantly strengthens India's domestic competition ecosystem. It supports school, university, regional and sport-specific leagues alongside national championships to provide sustained competitive exposure to young athletes.

Special emphasis has been placed on expanding opportunities for women athletes, para-athletes, indigenous sports, and sports as a tool for peace, inclusion and community development. The scheme also provides support for organising the National Games and hosting major international sporting events in India.

The Fit India Movement will be significantly expanded to promote fitness as a nationwide movement, particularly among young people. Campaigns will encourage active lifestyles, women's participation in sports, outreach in border and remote areas and sports-based initiatives against substance abuse, reinforcing sports as a vehicle for social transformation.

Recognising that athletes can excel only with world-class support systems, the government will establish the National Coach Accreditation Board (NCAB) to standardise coaching qualifications, improve professional standards and strengthen the capacity of coaches and support staff across the country.

The Khelo India scheme also envisages a unified digital sports platform integrating athlete databases, infrastructure, competitions, coaching resources, talent assessments, funding and Fit India participation. The platform will enable data-driven planning, transparent governance and personalised athlete development.

The government will deepen collaboration with private academies, corporate partners and other institutions to leverage investment, innovation and expertise in sports infrastructure, talent development and athlete support, creating a truly national sports ecosystem driven by both public and private participation.

To complement the revamped Khelo India Scheme, the Government has also approved a strengthened Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSF) Scheme for the period 2026-31.

The scheme will support Indian athletes and teams through funding for coaching, sports science, modern equipment, international exposure, coaching camps, engagement of foreign experts and participation in major international competitions. It will also support sports cooperation with countries of the Global South and promote India's indigenous sports internationally.

The revamped Khelo India Scheme represents one of the largest investments ever made in India's sporting future. More than a sports programme, it is a national mission to empower young Indians with opportunity, confidence and excellence.

By creating a seamless pathway from grassroots talent to global sporting success, the scheme aims to nurture champions, inspire a culture of fitness, strengthen India's sporting ecosystem and position the country among the world's leading sporting nations as it moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

--IANS

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