Kangana Ranaut encounters Gen-Z girls, says, 'Freedom needs accountability'

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut has been in a war of words with Gen-Z, leading to a lot of backlash. On Sunday, the 'Queen' actress shared her encounter with Gen-Z girls, when she made them realize that 'Freedom needs accountability'.

Kangana said that she recently met two Gen-Z girls in the gym, who claimed that since they were born in the digital age, it is very difficult for them to live without social media and AI.

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress added that she told them that it was absolutely okay to live one's life the way they wish to, as long as they do not end up harming anyone.

Kangana further referred to some recent cases of violence by the young generation, such as the Ketan Agarwal case and the 'blue drum' case, stressing that freedom also needs accountability.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she penned, "Today in the gym I met 2 Gen-Z girls who I know, they asked me Kangana Didi we are born in digital age and yes social media, Instagram, dating apps, AI and all are a way of life for us, most of us are using them and some of us can’t live differently now, everyone wants the freedom to live their life the way they want. I told curious young women that yes you are free to live your life as long as you don’t throw others children off the cliff, or cut them in to many pieces. Since there are too many cases where liberal way of life and conservative way of life is clashing and too many children are getting killed for no fault of theirs and it’s a big concern for us, they agreed that freedom needs accountability. Happy friendship day to my Gen-z friends. Peace out (sic)."

For the unaware, Kangana recently sparked a massive controversy after she called Gen Z the “gutter generation.” This led to a widespread backlash and protests against the 'Fashion' actress.

--IANS

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