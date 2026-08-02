CWG 2026: Behind India’s 39-medal haul, a high-performance system that delivered in Glasgow

Glasgow, Aug 2 (IANS) India’s impressive haul of 39 medals – 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze – at the 2026 Commonwealth Games was not just the result of athletes peaking at the right time. It reflected years of investment in a high-performance sports ecosystem built through coordinated efforts by the Government of India, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), National Sports Federations (NSFs), and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

While the athletes produced memorable performances across disciplines, many believe the success was underpinned by meticulous planning, scientific training, financial support, and seamless logistical arrangements throughout the Games.

The Ministry of Sports and SAI ensured that athletes had uninterrupted access to world-class coaching, sports science, physiotherapy, nutrition, and international exposure before arriving in Glasgow. Through TOPS, several medal contenders received personalised support, overseas training opportunities, and access to elite support staff, enabling them to compete on equal footing with the world’s best.

National Sports Federations also played a significant role by organising exposure competitions, selecting coaching teams, and preparing athletes through structured training camps. The collaborative approach between sports ministry, SAI and the federations ensured that athletes entered the Games physically prepared and mentally confident.

Away from the field of play, the Indian Olympic Association emerged as an important pillar of the campaign. IOA officials coordinated closely with the organisers and Indian support staff to ensure that athletes remained safe, comfortable, and focused solely on competition.

From transportation and accommodation to accreditation, training schedules, and emergency assistance, the IOA worked to minimise distractions for the contingent. Team officials were in constant touch with athletes and coaches, ensuring that any logistical issues were resolved swiftly.

The secure and athlete-friendly environment proved particularly valuable for younger competitors making their Commonwealth Games debut, allowing them to settle quickly and perform without unnecessary pressure.

The Glasgow campaign also highlighted the evolution of India’s sporting ecosystem over the past decade. Success is no longer dependent on individual brilliance alone. Instead, it increasingly reflects a structured system in which government agencies, administrators, coaches, sports scientists, federations, and athletes work towards a common objective.

The result was a medal tally that showcased India’s growing strength across multiple disciplines rather than reliance on a handful of traditional events. Young stars announced themselves on the international stage, experienced campaigners delivered under pressure, and several athletes produced personal best performances.

As attention gradually shifts towards upcoming global events, including the Asian Games and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, India’s performance in Glasgow offers further evidence that sustained investment in elite sport is beginning to produce consistent results.

For the athletes, the medals will always remain the defining memory of Glasgow 2026. But behind every podium finish stood an extensive support network that quietly helped transform preparation into performance—demonstrating that sporting success is increasingly becoming a collective national effort rather than an individual achievement.

--IANS

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