Students lead the charge against substance abuse as Fit India Sundays on Cycle champions 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Youthful energy engulfed the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday morning after an eventful night at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow where Indian boxers scooped up a plethora of gold medals, taking India to 4th in the medal tally.

This morning, students from schools, colleges and universities joined hundreds of fitness enthusiasts for the 84th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, themed around 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'. Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the Fit India Movement, the special edition placed India's youth at the forefront of the campaign against substance abuse, promoting fitness as the strongest alternative to addiction.

One of the defining moments of the event came when hundreds of participants stood together to take the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' pledge, collectively reaffirming their commitment to lead addiction-free lives and inspire their families, friends and communities to choose health over harmful habits. The solemn pledge reinforced the central message that fitness, discipline and positive lifestyle choices are powerful tools in building a drug-free India.

Following the pledge, participants rode together in a 5-km cycling rally through the designated route around the stadium, while Zumba, yoga sessions, game zones including tug of war, selfie booths and recreational activities continued to engage visitors at the venue.

A thought-provoking Nukkad Natak by the Raahgiri Foundation further amplified the campaign's anti-drug message through street theatre, drawing enthusiastic participation from the crowd.

The programme also witnessed the felicitation of Sanjana, silver medallist at the 2026 Asian U23 Athletics Championships, as a Fit India Champion, alongside Alok Kumar Mishra, Joint Secretary, Association of Indian Universities (AIU); Praveen Saroha of Netaji Subhas University of Technology; Mohit Balhara, Assistant Professor at the University of Delhi; Swati Sodhi, Diet and Fitness Expert and Fit India Ambassador; and Sapna Gomla, Certified Fitness and Nutrition Coach and Fit India Champion, recognising their contributions towards promoting fitness and youth engagement.

Addressing participants, Asian U23 Championships silver medallist Sanjana highlighted the importance of the movement in shaping healthier lifestyles among young Indians.

"Fit India Movement, launched by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 2019 and being taken forward by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, is not just about fitness—it is about building a healthier way of life. Today's Sundays on Cycle, themed 'Nasha Mukt Bharat', reflects the Prime Minister's vision of an addiction-free India. Every young person should come forward and become a part of this movement," she said.

Participants echoed similar sentiments. Ritika Sharma, a university student, said, "Taking the Nasha Mukt Bharat pledge together made the event much more meaningful. It reminded us that fitness is not only about physical health but also about making the right choices in life." School teacher Amit Verma, who attended with his students, added, "The combination of cycling, yoga, games and the anti-drug campaign made learning enjoyable. It is wonderful to see young people receiving such positive messages outside the classroom."

Launched by the Government of India, the Fit India Movement aims to encourage citizens to integrate physical activity and fitness into their everyday lives. Fit India Sundays on Cycle, envisioned by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Raahgiri Foundation and MY Bharat.

The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs).

--IANS

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