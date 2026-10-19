Sheetal Devi equals world record with stunning 704, sets new Asian benchmark

Nagoya, Oct 19 (IANS) Indian para-archer Sheetal Devi produced a record-breaking performance at the ongoing Para Asian Games at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki City, Aichi Prefecture, scoring 704 out of 720 in the women’s compound qualification round to equal the world record and establish a new Asian record.

The 19-year-old’s exceptional showing raised the bar in the continental competition, with her tally eclipsing the previous Asian record of 698 by six points. The performance underlined Sheetal’s credentials as one of India’s leading medal contenders as the country began its para-archery campaign at the Games.

Sheetal’s achievement was complemented by a strong qualification round from compatriot Payal Nag, who registered 675 points to finish joint fifth in the standings. The result gave India two archers among the leading performers in the event and set up an encouraging start to the competition.

Payal has emerged as a notable presence on the international para-archery circuit, having secured gold medals at the 2026 World Archery Para Series in Bangkok. She has also beaten Sheetal in international competition, highlighting the depth of India’s challenge in the women’s compound category.

Sheetal won gold in the women’s compound individual event at the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou before claiming a bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics in 2024. She has also earned world champion status, establishing herself among the sport’s elite despite her young age.

Her qualification score of 704 now gives her a strong platform heading into the elimination rounds, where the standings will determine the seedings for the knockout stages. With the world record equalled and the Asian mark rewritten, Sheetal will look to translate her qualification-round excellence into another major international title.

India will also hope Payal can carry her form forward as both archers pursue a place on the podium in Aichi-Nagoya.

--IANS

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