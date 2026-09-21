'She was 700 grams heavier than her opponent’: Coach Nikhil explains Suchika’s controversial loss in MMA semifinal

Nagoya, Sep 21 (IANS) Suchika Tariyal’s historic Asian Games MMA campaign ended with a bronze medal after a controversial semifinal defeat, with coach Nikhil Kunder explaining that the result was ultimately decided by the lesser-weighed contestant rule, following arbitration that declared the bout a draw.

Suchika had initially been awarded a defeat against Singapore’s Hui Hoon Teo, prompting the Indian camp to lodge a protest against the decision.

Following the protest, the bout went into arbitration, where the judges reviewed the contest and rescored it. Kunder said the re-evaluation did not produce a winner, leaving the result tied and bringing the weight criterion into play.

“We were confident that Suchika had won the fight. According to the rule, when arbitration happens, we select three judges. Those three judges get a chance to score the bout again. After they scored the bout again, it was declared a draw,” Kunder said.

He explained that once the bout was declared a draw, Singapore had the option to either pursue counter-arbitration or rely on the weight criterion under the rules of the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association (AMMA).

“Now when it’s a draw, the opposition team, Singapore here, has an option. They can either counter-arbitrate or they can go with the weight criteria. These are AMMA (Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association) rules. This is in accordance with the rules of the AMMA Federation.

“Singapore chose not to pursue counter-arbitration and instead went with the lesser-weighed contestant. Unfortunately, Suchika was 700 grams heavier than her. And on those grounds, this match has been awarded to her opponent,” he added.

Kunder maintained that the weight-based outcome did not reflect his assessment of Suchika’s performance during the fight. “But if you look at the technicalities and scoring of the fight, Suchika won.”

Despite the semifinal result, Suchika secured India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in MMA. The 36-year-old, who has competed in judo, kurash and fighting Jiu-Jitsu, had earlier defeated Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the quarterfinals to book her place in the last four.

MMA is among the sports making their Asian Games debut at Aichi-Nagoya, making Suchika's bronze a landmark result for Indian combat sports.

--IANS

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