October 06, 2026 5:15 PM हिंदी

'She inspired countless young girls': Shukla congratulates Harmanpreet on captaincy stint

'She inspired countless young girls': Shukla congratulates Harmanpreet on captaincy stint

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla hailed Harmanpreet Kaur as a 'true inspiration' for Indian women’s cricket after she stepped down as captain across all formats on Tuesday.

Shukla said Harmanpreet’s leadership, particularly India’s historic 2025 Women’s World Cup triumph, had inspired a generation of young girls to take up cricket and pursue their dreams.

“Harmanpreet Kaur has been a true inspiration for Indian women’s cricket. As captain, she led India to the historic 2025 Women’s World Cup title and inspired countless young girls across the country to take up cricket and pursue their dreams,” Shukla wrote on X.

“As she steps down as captain, wishing Harmanpreet Kaur the very best for the journey ahead,” he added.

Harmanpreet announced her decision to relinquish captaincy across all formats on Tuesday, bringing an end to a leadership tenure in which she guided India to several landmark achievements.

The 37-year-old took over as India’s full-time T20I captain in 2018 and became the ODI captain in 2022 after succeeding legendary batter Mithali Raj.

Her biggest achievement as captain came in 2025 when she became the first woman to lead India to a senior ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title, with the team defeating South Africa in the final on home soil.

Harmanpreet also guided India to four Asia Cup titles as captain in 2012, 2016, 2022 and 2026. Under her leadership, India won consecutive Asian Games gold medals in Hangzhou in 2022 and Aichi-Nagoya in 2026.

During her captaincy, India also recorded their first bilateral Women’s ODI series win in England since 1999 in 2022, secured a historic Test victory against Australia in 2023 and registered a breakthrough T20I series win against England in 2025.

Harmanpreet also became the first cricketer to captain a side in more than 150 T20 matches, surpassing leading men’s captains, including MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Earlier this year, she led India to a historic 270-run victory over England in the first-ever women’s Test played at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Announcing her decision, Harmanpreet said stepping down was an emotional call after years of memories, sacrifices and responsibility.

“Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team across all formats. This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I leave the captaincy today with a heart full of emotions but also with PEACE. Because I genuinely believe my team is in a good place. A team with talent, character, belief and a future that I am incredibly excited to watch and be a part of,” she added.

Harmanpreet, however, made it clear that her international career will continue and she remains committed to Indian cricket.

“Captaincy may end today, but my love for Indian cricket never will. Thank you to every teammate, coach, support staff, management, BCCI, family members, and every single fan who stood by me through the highs and lows,” she wrote.

“Now, I’m ready to play for the love of the game again. Captaincy ends. The journey continues,” she concluded.

--IANS

sds/vi

LATEST NEWS

Rivaba Jadeja hails PM Modi's 25 years in public service, says Gujarat emerging as growth model for India (Photo: IANS)

Rivaba Jadeja hails PM Modi's 25 years in public service, says Gujarat emerging as growth model for India

Manisha Koirala flaunts her fitness journey at 56: ‘Showing up for myself, one workout at a time’

Manisha Koirala flaunts her fitness journey at 56: ‘Showing up for myself, one workout at a time’

Union Cabinet passes resolution hailing PM Modi’s unique leadership with ‘standing ovation’

Union Cabinet passes resolution hailing PM Modi’s unique leadership with ‘standing ovation’

India’s first indigenous HPV vaccine gets WHO prequalification

India’s first indigenous HPV vaccine gets WHO prequalification

UEFA to investigate alleged spitting incident during Ireland-Israel Nations League game

UEFA to investigate alleged spitting incident during Ireland-Israel Nations League game

Teja Sajja talks about the common thread between him, ‘The Traitors Telugu’ contestants

Teja Sajja talks about the common thread between him, ‘The Traitors Telugu’ contestants

Modi@25: How India’s counter-terror doctrine shifted from restraint to retaliation

Modi@25: How India’s counter-terror doctrine shifted from restraint to retaliation

Russell set for Singapore GP grid penalty in further blow to F1 championship hopes

Russell set for Singapore GP grid penalty in further blow to F1 championship hopes

'She inspired countless young girls': Shukla congratulates Harmanpreet on captaincy stint

'She inspired countless young girls': Shukla congratulates Harmanpreet on captaincy stint

JP Duminy sees leadership, all-rounders as key factors ahead of SA20 players auction. Photo credit: SA20

Duminy sees leadership, all-rounders as key factors ahead of SA20 auction