October 30, 2026 6:11 PM हिंदी

‘She has been outstanding’: Nayar hails Neetu David’s influence on UPW recruitment

‘She has been outstanding’: Head coach Abhishek Nayar hails Neetu David’s influence on UP Warriorz recruitment

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar has credited former India chief selector Neetu David for bringing invaluable domestic cricket knowledge to the franchise’s recruitment process ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 season, describing her as a key support system in identifying players and strengthening the team’s auction strategy.

David, who has joined the Warriorz support staff as Head of Scouting, played an important role in helping the franchise assess domestic talent during the auction. Nayar believes her extensive understanding of the Indian cricket circuit gave the management greater clarity while making recruitment decisions, particularly when balancing overseas acquisitions with Indian players.

Speaking about her contribution, Nayar revealed that David’s involvement extended beyond her scouting responsibilities, with her inputs proving particularly useful during the auction proceedings.

“Neetu David is unbelievable. I was discussing this with our owner, Jinisha, about this. She has been a solid support system, especially with domestic players. When you enquire about them, she is aware of most of them. So, at the time of the auction, knowledge about domestic players makes it easy for us to pick foreign players,” Nayar told JioStar.

The UP Warriorz coach also disclosed that getting David involved at the auction table was not straightforward, as the former India cricketer was initially hesitant about appearing in front of the cameras. However, the franchise insisted on having her alongside the management, a decision Nayar believes has already proved beneficial.

“She actually didn’t want to come; she was feeling a bit shy to come in front of the camera. But we insisted that she be with us at the table. She has been outstanding so far and, being with her and working with her, I’m also learning a lot more about WPL,” he added.

--IANS

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