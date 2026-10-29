October 29, 2026 5:13 PM हिंदी

Shaun Cassidy, Charles Busch pay tribute to Barbara Barrie after her demise

Shaun Cassidy, Charles Busch pay tribute to Barbara Barrie after her demise

Los Angeles, Oct 29 (IANS) The Oscar-Nominated veteran Hollywood actress Barbara Barrie passed away at the age of 95 on Thursday, and the Hollywood turned up to pay their condolences to the late actress.

Actor Shaun Cassidy took to his Instagram, and shared a still from ‘Breaking Away’ in which he shared the screen with the actress.

He wrote, “Dear Barbara, thank you for your wisdom, kindness, guidance, humor, and boundless talent. God bless you and your family. #RIPBarbaraBarrie”.

Actor Charles Busch took to his Facebook, and penned a long note, as he remembered the late actress.

He wrote, “All day I’ve had this quietly haunted feeling, so hard to express, but then a short while ago, I read that the great actress, Barbara Barrie, has died. I was certainly not among her closest friends, but I feel so fortunate to have known her and to have enjoyed marvelous long phone conversations over the years. Without ever proselytizing, she imparted such wisdom, perhaps just by allowing me to witness her enjoyment of life. I met her through her son, Aaron, who was developing a musical I was brought in to write. She began attending my plays and cabaret performances, sometimes schlepping down to Theater for the New City in the East Village. It was impossible for me not to always be aware of her brilliance as an actress”.

He further mentioned, “I’ll never forget the ending to the 1964 film, ‘One Potato Two Potato’. She was as heartbreaking in drama as she was skilled in comedy. In 2014, she gave a transcendent performance as Katrin in the Transport Company’s revelatory revival of ‘I Remember Mama’. Without any outward effort, you just believed she was an adolescent girl. She truly seemed to live in the moment. A year or so ago, we were talking on the phone and she was telling me that she was in such agony with a disintegrating hip that she was insisting on having hip replacement. The surgery was so risky for a woman in her 90s”.

“She told me she’d rather die than live with that pain and limited activity. So she had it done and when I spoke with her some months later, she said it was miraculous. She was back at her summer house on Fire Island… swimming in the ocean! And so, I’m not in the least surprised to read that with a recent terminal cancer diagnosis, she chose assisted suicide. Once more, she’s teaching us the most beautiful lessons of an independent loving existence. My condolences to her family, and thank you, Barbara, for taking me on as a friend”, he added.

The actress made her film debut in ‘Giant’ in 1956, and went on to star in 1964’s ‘One Potato, Two Potato’, for which she won the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. In 1979, she starred in ‘Breaking Away’, which was nominated for five Oscars. She earned a best supporting actress nod for her role.

--IANS

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