Shatrughan Sinha wishes Rekha on 72nd b’day: Lots of love for our own, mystic, mysterious woman

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Politician-actor Shatrughan Sinha has wished veteran Bollywood diva Rekha, describing her as an “epitome of elegance and style” and his “own, mystic, mysterious woman”.

On the occasion of her 72nd birthday, Shatrughan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, wheer he shared a string of images from events and movies they have done together. He wished the evergreen star abundant blessings and great well-being always.

Shatrughan, who has worked with the actress in films such as Khoon Bhari Maang Raampur Ka Lakshman, Do Yaar, Kashmakash, Muqabla and Chehre Pe Chehra, wrote: “Warm birthday wishes, many happy returns & joys of the day.”

“Lots of love for our own, mystic, mysterious woman #Rekha. Epitome of elegance & style. May you be abundantly blessed with great well-being always. #BirthdayWishes.”

Rekha is oneone of the finest actresses in Indian cinema and has starred in more than 200 films and is the recipient of several accolades, including one National Film Award.

She has often played strong and complicated female characters, from fictional to literary, in both mainstream and independent films. Though her career Rekha has gained a reputation for reinventing herself numerous times and has been credited for her ability to sustain her status.

Her first film as a lead happened with the Kannada movie Operation Jackpot Nalli C.I.D 999. Her Hindi debut with Sawan Bhadon. Her early recognition came in 1978 for her performances in Ghar and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

She went on to star in films such as Baseraa, Ek Hi Bhool, Jeevan Dhaara, Agar Tum Na Hote, Kalyug, Vijeta and Utsav, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, Zubeidaa and Lajja to name a few.

She was last seen in a cameo appearance in the film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, an action comedy film directed by Navaniat Singh.

--IANS

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