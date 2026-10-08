Shatrughan Sinha mourns Nana Patekar’s demise: One of the most brilliant popular actor, star the film industry has ever seen

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has condoled the demise of the legendary actor Nana Patekar, who passed away on Thursday.

The actor and politician took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note for the late acting legend. He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of veteran actor #NanaPatekar”.

“An actor par excellence, rooted, a renowned theater personality too. One of the most brilliant popular actor/star the film industry has ever seen, our own Nana Patekar. Known for his powerful performances having won 3 National film awards. Prayers of strength in these traumatic times for his family, friends, supporters & fans (sic)”, he added.

Nana Patekar, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated performers, passed away at the age of 75 in Goa. An official confirmation from the Manipal Hospital, Goa, stated that the actor was found unconscious at his Dona Paula, Goa, residence and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

The acclaimed actor was known for his powerful performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his Hindi film debut with Gaman in 1978 and went on to become one of the most respected performers of his generation.

Other prominent actors like Kamal Haasan, actor politician Pawan Kalyan, and Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi have mourned the demise of the legendary actor Nana Patekar, who passed away on Thursday.

The 3 actors remembered Nana Patekar for his impact on the cinema, his social work service to the nation during the Kargil War.

Kamal Haasan took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a throwback picture with the screen legend.

He also penned a long note, as he wrote, “Heartbreaking news of Nana Patekar Ji’s passing. An extraordinary artist and an even greater human being. The man was a force of nature, and he uplifted the lives of those around him. Beyond the screen, his work helping farmers in Maharashtra and his volunteer service during the Kargil War spoke volumes about his deep sense of duty. My deepest condolences to his family and his legions of fans”.

--IANS

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