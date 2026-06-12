June 12, 2026 10:17 PM हिंदी

Sharwanand's 'Bhogi' unit begins filming climax sequence

Sharwanand's 'Bhogi' unit begins filming climax sequence (Photo: IANS/PR)

Hyderabad, June 12 (IANS) The unit of director Sampath Nandi's explosive action drama, 'Bhogi', featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, has now begun shooting the film's intense climax sequence on a massive set specially erected for the purpose.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the team has begun shooting a high-voltage emotional action climax on a massive set specially erected by art director Kiran Kumar Manne.

The sequence is being designed and choreographed by stunt master Dilip Subbarayan in a never-before-seen style, aiming to deliver a gripping theatrical experience.

Sources claim Sharwanand will be seen pushing the envelope with intense, high-risk stunt work in this crucial climax episode. The schedule, sources point out, has been planned for 20 days as the unit is looking to complete this pivotal portion of the film.

Already, the makers of the film have released the first looks of actresses Anupama Parameswaran as Kandula Sulochana Rani and Dimple Hayathi as Mandaram in the film.

Sources had said that Sulochana (the character Anupama plays in the film) will be a spirited person who is deeply rooted in nature. Earning her livelihood by crafting leaf plates from Moduga leaves, the “Flame of the Forest” Sulochana would embody both resilience and quiet strength in the film.

Mandaram (the character Dimple Hayathi plays in the film), the sources had disclosed, will be a bold and powerful character who simply does not care for the world.

The makers had revealed on actor Sharwanand's birthday that he played a character called Ganga in the eagerly awaited action thriller.

Set in the early 1960s, 'Bhogi' is a pulsating period action drama unfolding in a fictional village along the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra.

On the technical front, the project boasts an accomplished crew. Production design is by Kiran Kumar Manne, cinematography is by Kishore Kumar Arokia, and music is by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Planned as a pan-India release, the movie will hit the big screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on August 28, coinciding with the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistani forces kill two more civilians, forcibly disappear six others in Balochistan (File image)

Pakistani forces kill two more civilians, forcibly disappear six others in Balochistan

Kangana Ranaut thanks Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma for attending 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' screening

Kangana Ranaut thanks Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma for attending 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' screening

India will play around No.3 slot in Virat Kohli’s absence, says Morne Morkel ahead of the first match of the three-ODI series at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

1st ODI: India will play around No.3 slot in Virat Kohli’s absence, says Morkel

One more child dies of measles outbreak in Bangladesh; death toll rises to 643 (File Image)

One more child dies of measles outbreak in Bangladesh; death toll rises to 643

India and Kenya discuss partnerships, investments in various sectors

India and Kenya discuss partnerships, investments in various sectors

Iran-US memorandum 'has never been closer’: Iranian FM (File Image)

Iran-US memorandum 'has never been closer’: Iranian FM

Press freedom group slams arrests of journalists by Pakistani authorities over reporting in PoK (File Image)

Press freedom group slams arrests of journalists by Pakistani authorities over reporting in PoK

'That group didn’t connect well': Jude Bellingham reflects on England’s Euro 2024 struggles

'That group didn’t connect well': Jude Bellingham reflects on England’s Euro 2024 struggles

India organises mango festival in Frankfurt

India organises mango festival in Frankfurt

Anil Kapoor on his show 'India Ke Top 1%': In India, we take pride in being 'jugadu'

Anil Kapoor on his show 'India Ke Top 1%': In India, we take pride in being 'jugadu'