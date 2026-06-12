Sharwanand's 'Bhogi' unit begins filming climax sequence

Hyderabad, June 12 (IANS) The unit of director Sampath Nandi's explosive action drama, 'Bhogi', featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, has now begun shooting the film's intense climax sequence on a massive set specially erected for the purpose.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the team has begun shooting a high-voltage emotional action climax on a massive set specially erected by art director Kiran Kumar Manne.

The sequence is being designed and choreographed by stunt master Dilip Subbarayan in a never-before-seen style, aiming to deliver a gripping theatrical experience.

Sources claim Sharwanand will be seen pushing the envelope with intense, high-risk stunt work in this crucial climax episode. The schedule, sources point out, has been planned for 20 days as the unit is looking to complete this pivotal portion of the film.

Already, the makers of the film have released the first looks of actresses Anupama Parameswaran as Kandula Sulochana Rani and Dimple Hayathi as Mandaram in the film.

Sources had said that Sulochana (the character Anupama plays in the film) will be a spirited person who is deeply rooted in nature. Earning her livelihood by crafting leaf plates from Moduga leaves, the “Flame of the Forest” Sulochana would embody both resilience and quiet strength in the film.

Mandaram (the character Dimple Hayathi plays in the film), the sources had disclosed, will be a bold and powerful character who simply does not care for the world.

The makers had revealed on actor Sharwanand's birthday that he played a character called Ganga in the eagerly awaited action thriller.

Set in the early 1960s, 'Bhogi' is a pulsating period action drama unfolding in a fictional village along the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra.

On the technical front, the project boasts an accomplished crew. Production design is by Kiran Kumar Manne, cinematography is by Kishore Kumar Arokia, and music is by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Planned as a pan-India release, the movie will hit the big screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on August 28, coinciding with the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

--IANS

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