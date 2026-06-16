Sharvari's birthday cake has a hilarious message: No greetings, only gifts

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) As actress Sharvari turned a year older on June 14, she decided to share a glimpse of her cute yet wholesome birthday celebration on social media.

On Tuesday, the 'Maharaj' actress took to her official Instagram handle and published a couple of glimpses from her birthday bash.

The first picture from the birthday album had her posing with a couple of cakes. However, one of the cakes had a hilarious message, which was hard to miss.

The cake had an adorable photo of little Sharvari with her fingers placed near her face in a fashion that seemed like she was scolding someone. Accompanying the picture was a relatable message that read, "No greetings, only gifts."

Along with the photos, the 'Munjya' actress also penned a heartfelt gratitude note for all the birthday love she received.

"Still smiling from all the love...Thank you for all the birthday wishes, kind words and blessings! My heart is full (sic)," read the caption.

Wishing her on her special day, Sharvari's 'Alpha' co-star Alia Bhatt also dropped a special birthday post on Sunday.

Alia took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and reshared a video of Sharvari playing the song "Maskara" on the piano from her recently released romantic entertainer "Main Vaapas Aaunga".

"Happy birthday star. Wishing you all the joy in the world and more," Alia went on to write on the photo-sharing app.

Sharvari and Alia will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Shiv Rawail’s much-discussed actioner "Alpha". It is the first female-led movie in the YRF Spy Universe, which already has hits such as "Ek Tha Tiger," "Pathaan," and "War", along with others.

Backed by Aditya Chopra, the project will also see Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in significant roles.

"Alpha" is slated to reach the cinema halls on July 3 this year.

--IANS

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