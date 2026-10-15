October 15, 2026 5:39 PM हिंदी

Sharvari unpacks Sooraj Barjatya's approach for filming ‘Jhumka Patola’

Sharvari unpacks Sooraj Barjatya's approach for filming ‘Jhumka Patola’

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sharvari, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’, has said that the song 'Jhumka Patola' from the film gave her the opportunity to explore her love for dance in a way she hadn't before as she was under the aegis of Sooraj R. Barjatya whose songs have defined the soundscape in Hindi cinema of the 90s.

The actress said that Sooraj Barjatya's approach goes beyond choreography, with every movement and expression rooted in the story.

Talking about the same, she said in a statement, "I've always loved dancing, but with Sooraj sir, a song is so deeply woven into the narrative that you can't look at it as just a dance performance. While shooting 'Jhumka Patola', he would walk me through what the moment meant for my character and share stories from the songs he has made over the years, and I tried to carry that into every step and expression”.

The actress has made a strong impression with her energetic dance performances in Bollywood, particularly with chartbusters like ‘Taras’ from ‘Munjya’ and ‘Holiyaan’ from ‘Vedaa’. In ‘Taras’, her first major solo dance number, Sharvari showcased her screen presence, confident moves and ability to carry a vibrant, contemporary Bollywood track. The song received attention for its catchy beats and her performance.

She further mentioned, “Dance has its own language, and sometimes a song can say what a scene simply cannot. There's a reason certain songs stay with us for years, they become inseparable from the characters and moments we remember. 'Jhumka Patola' let me explore my love for dance in a way I hadn't before, and after the warmth the title track 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' has received, I can't wait for audiences to experience it”.

'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' is set to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026.

--IANS

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