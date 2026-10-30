Sharvari shares heartwarming story of wearing mother's heirloom saree for 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress Sharvari shared a heartwarming glimpse of her bond with her mother as she revealed how she turned her mother's treasured pink Patola saree into a special outfit for the promotions of her upcoming film 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Munjya’ actress recalled how her mother gifted her the saree after watching 'Jhumka Patola' for the first time. Sharvari said she was touched by the love and pride reflected in her mother's eyes, who then handed over the beautiful saree to her as a blessing.

Sharing the story behind the outfit, Sharvari revealed that the pink Patola saree was a cherished family heirloom that her mother had worn over the years and associated with several special memories.

“When my Aai watched #JhumkaPatola for the first time, I will never forget the love and pride in her eyes.. she gave me her beautiful pink Patola saree as a blessing! An heirloom she has adorned over the years and made so many beautiful memories in,” she wrote.

The actress said reinventing something so precious to her mother and wearing it during the film promotions made the experience even more meaningful. She also went through old photographs of her mother wearing the saree before seeing her reaction to its new look.

“Reinventing something so precious to her and wearing it for promotions has been such a special feeling. Going through old pictures of her wearing it, and then seeing her reaction to what we created was just priceless.”

Sharvari further described wearing the saree as a feeling of being surrounded by her mother's love and blessings. “Wearing her saree feels like being wrapped in her love and blessings! “Blessings for my journey from my mother's loving embrace.” #YehPremMolLiya releasing on 27th Nov in theatres.”

The actress also shared a series of pictures with her mother, striking candid poses together and giving a glimpse of their warm bond. In another video, Sharvari was seen meeting her mother inside her vanity van, capturing a sweet moment between the two during the film promotions.

On the work front, Sharvari will next be seen in 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', which is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27.

--IANS

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