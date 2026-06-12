Sharvari calls ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ a journey of love that transcends time and boundaries

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Actress Sharvari has opened up about her latest release ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ and described it as a deeply emotional story rooted in love, longing, and lasting memories.

Taking to Instagram, she spoke about how the experience felt personal to her, whether while reading the script or living through the moments as her character Jiya. Sharvari added that the film explores a narrative of love that transcends boundaries, time, and emotions. She expressed pride in being part of a project with such a heartfelt core.

Sharing a series of her photos, Sharvari wrote, “Today, a film very close to my heart is now in theatres for you all to experience! #MainVaapasAaunga always had a pure beating heart at its core whether it was while reading the script or living each moment as Jiya… A story about love and longing that transcends boundaries, time & memories.”

“I’m incredibly proud of this film and I’m excited to share this journey with the world today! #MainVaapasAaunga in cinemas now.”

In the first photo, the ‘Munjya’ actress can be seen striking a pose with Vedang Raina. Another candid shot shows her paying obeisance at the Golden Temple alongside him. One of the images features Sharvari enjoying kulcha chole, while another still captures filmmaker Imtiaz Ali with the directorial equipment.

In Imtiaz Ali’s film “Main Wapas Aaunga,” Sharvari plays the female lead, Afsana/Jiya. Her character forms the emotional core of a cross-generational love story set during the 1947 Partition of India, unfolding across two different timelines.

“Main Vaapas Aaunga” also features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to hit theatres on 12th June.

--IANS

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