Sharon Osbourne: Had an unexpected trip to the hospital

Los Angeles, June 20 (IANS) Sharan Osbourne, wife of Black Metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, revealed she couldn’t make it to the unveiling of her late husband's statue at France's Hellfest.

"I'm sorry I couldn't be at Hellfest for the unveiling of Ozzy's statue. Unfortunately I had an unexpected trip to the hospital earlier in the week," Sharon wrote on social media.

"A big thank you Olivier Garnier, Ben Barbaud and everyone at Hellfest. Special thank you to @philippe_pasqua_officiel for the absolutely stunning statue!" she continued.

Sharon did not provide more information about the trip to the hospital, reports people.com.

Over the years, Sharon has been open about her health journey. Most recently, in 2022, she was hospitalized due to a sudden medical emergency. In January 2023, she appeared on the UK's The Talk and said that she fainted while she was filming.

"It was the weirdest thing," Sharon said in a clip from the interview.

"I was doing some filming and suddenly they told me that I (passed out) for 20 minutes. And I was in hospital, I went to one hospital, they took me to another hospital, and I did every test over two days, and nobody knows why."

In 2020, she revealed she was briefly hospitalized after she tested positive for Covid.

Sharon was previously diagnosed with colon cancer, though she's now in remission, and opened up about the experience in an episode of The Osbournes.

Earlier this month, Sharon and son Jack Osbourne opened up about a plan to digitize their late patriarch in AI form and emphasized that they were simply moving with the technological times.

"Technology moves on," she said. "For somebody to turn around to me and say I'm doing a cash grab, no. You don't know my husband. I know my husband. And my husband would say to me over and over: ‘How long do you think I'll be remembered?' (It's something) that will pass on through our family, and it's for our grandkids," she concluded.

--IANS

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