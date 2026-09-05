India face Bangladesh eyeing AFC U20 Asian Cup qualification

Tashkent, Sep 5 (IANS) The India U20 men’s team will make a final push for a place in the AFC U20 Asian Cup when they take on Bangladesh in their concluding Group B match of the Qualifiers at the Do’stlik Stadium here on Sunday.

Kick-off is scheduled for 4:30 pm IST, with India needing a positive result to keep their qualification hopes alive. A draw could be enough to secure second place, provided Syria do not beat group leaders Uzbekistan in the later match at 7:30 pm IST.

Even if India finish runners-up in the group, their qualification will not be guaranteed. They will have to emerge as one of the seven best second-placed teams across the eight qualifying groups to book a place at the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027.

For the Blue Colts, the stakes are significant as they seek to end a two-decade wait for an appearance at the continental U20 finals. India last featured in the tournament in 2006, when they hosted the competition.

India opened their qualifying campaign with a 1-0 victory over Syria, Shami Singamayum scoring a late winner. They were brought back to earth by hosts Uzbekistan, who defeated them 4-0 on Thursday.

Head coach Mahesh Gawali wants his players to put that setback behind them and focus entirely on Sunday’s decisive encounter.

“The result against Uzbekistan was disappointing. They are a quality side, of course. We are also a good team, but we couldn’t play at the level we desired. But we are still alive in the qualifiers, and our focus is on Bangladesh. We have one more game, and that is the most important thing for us now,” said Gawali.

“After a defeat, the important thing is to stay together. We have to take the positives from the first match and learn from the second,” the former India international added.

Bangladesh enter the contest at the bottom of Group B after defeats against Uzbekistan (0-2) and Syria (0-3). However, India will not underestimate their neighbours, having faced them earlier this year in the SAFF U20 Championship final. That contest ended goalless after 90 minutes before Bangladesh prevailed on penalties.

India used Friday for recovery work at the team hotel, with the squad undertaking pool and gym sessions. They will hold their official training session on Saturday afternoon.

“Bangladesh is a very important match for us. We know what we have to do. We need the positivity, confidence and the right attitude to approach this match. It’s a very important one not just for the boys, but for the nation,” said Gawali.

Midfielder Danny Meitei Laishram, who has started both matches in Tashkent, said the squad remains united ahead of the decisive fixture.

“The feeling in the camp is very positive and motivated. We know how important this next game is, and everyone is fully focused on the job. We just have to stay together, follow the coach’s instructions and give everything on the pitch to achieve our goal,” said Danny.

The 18-year-old also revealed how the squad responded to the heavy defeat against Uzbekistan, with the players keen to analyse their performance and learn from their mistakes.

“Of course, everyone was disappointed because we wanted a better result, but we knew we had to move on quickly. The coaching staff and players helped us stay positive. We discussed our mistakes, learned from the game and focused on the next match. Now, our mindset is completely on getting the result we need,” he said.

Danny, who represented India at the AFC U17 Asian Cup in 2023, knows what reaching a continental finals can mean for a young player.

“It would mean a lot to me personally. I have experienced the U17 Asian Cup, so I know how special it is to represent the country at that level, and I learned so much from it. Qualifying for the U20 Asian Cup would be another big step in my development and a proud moment for me,” he said.

“More importantly, I want to help the team achieve something special and represent the country at the highest level possible.”

With India’s fate also linked to the evening’s Syria-Uzbekistan result, the Blue Colts have little room for distraction. Their immediate task is straightforward: deliver the required performance against Bangladesh and keep their Asian Cup hopes alive.

--IANS

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