India, Russia discuss strengthening judicial cooperation, international coordination

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) India and Russia have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening judicial cooperation, with the two sides discussing greater coordination on the global stage and follow-up measures to strengthen previously reached bilateral agreements.

The talks were held between Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and his Russian counterpart Igor Krasnov on the sidelines of the BRICS Chief Justices' Forum in New Delhi on Friday.

"On September 4, a meeting between heads of highest judicial bodies of Russia and India Igor Krasnov and Surya Kant was held on the sidelines of the BRICS Chief Justices' Forum in New Delhi. The sides discussed coordination of efforts on the international stage and reaffirmed the continuity of the course aimed at strengthening previously reached agreements," the Russian Embassy in India wrote in a post on Telegram.

Krasnov stressed that deepening Russian-Indian cooperation based on the principles of special and privileged strategic partnership is underpinned by the "warm personal and friendly" relations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"During the talks, the previously signed Memorandum of Understanding was highly praised. The Russian side has already prepared and submitted to its partners for consideration a draft Programme for cooperation for the next two years. The document includes a list of mutually beneficial initiatives," the Russian Embassy stated.

Krasnov arrived in New Delhi on Friday to participate in the BRICS Chief Justices' Forum and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries on strengthening legal cooperation. Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, and other officials received Krasnov at the airport.

"Chief Justice of Russia Igor Krasnov has arrived in New Delhi to participate in the BRICS Chief Justices' Forum. During his visit, Igor Krasnov will also hold bilateral meetings with foreign counterparts aimed at strengthening legal cooperation. The central event will be a discussion on the use of artificial intelligence in justice," the Russian Embassy posted on Telegram.

The Supreme Court of India is hosting the BRICS Chief Justices' Forum in India in New Delhi, which began on September 4 and will conclude on September 6.

The forum brings together Chief Justices, Presidents of Supreme Courts and senior judicial leaders from BRICS Member States and Partner Countries.

During the programme, the participating judiciaries will discuss contemporary issues related to justice delivery, international dispute resolution, technology, and sustainable development.

-- IANS

scor/sd/