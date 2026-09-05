Prez Murmu honours teachers with National Teachers Awards; recalls lessons learnt from her students

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Teachers Awards on 48 educators at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday, as the country marked Teachers' Day on September 5.

Short documentaries highlighting the exemplary work and achievements of each awardee were also showcased during the event, providing insight into their contributions to school education and the impact they have made in the lives of their students.

Expressing gratitude to the teaching community, President Murmu, addressing the event, said, "I feel happy to be here among the teachers. I still recall my teachers; it was due to their love and affection that I succeeded in life and am standing here today."

At the same time, the President said, "I also remember my students whom I taught at the Sri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre in Rairangpur, Odisha. I have also learned a great deal from my students. I consider the love and affection I received from my students to be one of the greatest achievements of my life."

The President also paid tribute to Savitribai Phule and the contributions she made in the field of education of the girl child.

The Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education organises the national-level function every year on Teachers' Day to honour some of the best teachers from across the country with the National Teachers Awards.

The awardees are selected through a rigorous, transparent and online selection process designed to recognise teachers who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to their profession.

The National Teachers Awards aim to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and acknowledge those educators who, through their dedication, hard work and commitment, have not only helped improve the quality of school education but have also enriched the lives of their students.

For the National Teachers Awards 2026, eligible teachers were invited to submit online self-nominations through the Ministry of Education's portal. The nomination process was open from June 15 to July 20, allowing teachers from across the country to participate in the selection process.

This year, a total of 48 school teachers have been selected by the Department of School Education and Literacy through a three-stage selection process conducted at the District, State and National levels.

The 48 selected awardees represent a diverse group of teachers from across the country. They have been selected from 27 States, seven Union Territories and six organisations of the Central Government.

Among the 48 teachers chosen for the National Teachers Awards this year, 26 are male, and 22 are female, reflecting participation from educators working across different regions and administrative areas of the country.

The National Teachers Awards are intended to recognise teachers whose sustained efforts have contributed significantly to creating better learning environments and improving educational outcomes. The annual awards also seek to encourage innovation, dedication and excellence in teaching.

The award ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan will bring together the selected teachers to celebrate their contribution to the education sector. The screening of short documentaries on the awardees will further highlight their work, achievements and the difference they have made through their teaching practices.

--IANS

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