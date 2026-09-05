Nani on completing 18 years in cinema: Never took your love for granted!

Hyderabad, Sep 5 (IANS) Telugu star Nani, who has completed 18 years in the film industry as an actor, on Saturday told his fans and audiences that he had never taken their love for granted and reassured them that he wouldn't ever.

Taking to his X timeline to highlight the fact that he had completed 18 years in the film industry, Nani wrote, "18 years. Officially an adult in cinema (smiley face) Never took your love for granted. I won’t ever."

For the unaware, the actor's first film 'Ashta Chamma', which was directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, first hit the screens on September 5, 2008.

Nani, who has grown from just being an actor to becoming a hero and a producer in these 18 years, is currently working on director Srikanth Odela's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'The Paradise', an action entertainer that is to hit screens on September 24 this year.

'The Paradise', which is backed by SLV Cinemas, was originally set for a grand release on March 26, 2026. However, its makers chose to postpone the film's release first to August 21 and then to September 24.

A teaser that the makers released recently has only added to the excitement. The teaser released begins with a voiceover asking, "Henceforth, to whom does this place belong?" Nani then announces his arrival in quite a dramatic manner, performing an acrobatic stunt. Sporting two plaits and drenched in blood, he walks slowly sipping what appears to be a beverage.

We then see Mohan Babu, who plays the antagonist, referring to the people as "My beloved people of Paradise."

As a series of action sequences follow with blood being spilled quite generously, we hear a woman asking, "Is the government meant for your feudal lords or for the people?"

After this, we hear a man saying, "Our oppressed race must rise in rebellion. The very black they spat on in disgust will be the colour of our flag and the crow will be our emblem. Let's show them what will happen when the crows they spat on draw their swords!"

Soon cries of "Whose land is this? Ours! Whose country is this? Ours!" are heard. The teaser ends with Nani, soaked in blood and carrying a chain made of blades and sitting on a pile of bodies, wards off the evil eye.

In all, the teaser gives the impression that Paradise will be a grim, intense action thriller that will revolve around Nani leading the oppressed in rebellion against tyranny!

The film is expected to release in eight languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

--IANS

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