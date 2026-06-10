June 10, 2026 2:07 PM हिंदी

T20 Mumbai: Shardul's Eagle Thane Strikers beat Suryakumar-led Triumphs Knights by 24 runs

Shardul's Eagle Thane Strikers beat Suryakumar-led Triumphs Knights by 24 runs in T20 Mumbai

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Eagle Thane Strikers delivered a strong all-round performance to register a convincing 24-run victory over Triumphs Knights MNE in the T20 Mumbai 2026 here at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Eagle Thane Strikers delivered a strong all-round performance to register a convincing 24-run victory over Triumphs Knights MNE in the T20 Mumbai 2026 here at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first, Eagle Thane Strikers posted a competitive 172/8 in their allotted 20 overs. The Eagle Thane Strikers' batters laid a solid foundation and ensured a strong finish. In reply, Triumphs Knights MNE were bowled out for 148 in 18.5 overs, falling 25 runs short of the target despite several batters getting starts.

Eagle Thane Strikers recovered from early setbacks to post a competitive 172/8 in 20 overs. Sairaj Patil anchored the innings with a brilliant 69 off 46 balls, striking five fours and four sixes.

He was well supported by Siddhant Singh (28), while Shashwat Jagtap provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 29 off just 10 balls. Captain Shardul Thakur, who has played 85 internationals matches for India, only scored a run.

Opener Akhil Herwadkar led the chase with a brisk 33 off 24 balls, while Parikshit Valsangkar matched the effort with an entertaining 33 off 20 deliveries, striking three sixes.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav, who has 151 international matches for India, contributed 20 runs, and Nutan Kumar Goel added 19, but none of the batters were able to convert their starts into a match-winning innings.

Eagle Thane Strikers' bowling unit maintained pressure throughout the innings with regular breakthroughs. Anuj Giri emerged as the standout performer, claiming 3 wickets for 17 runs in his two overs and dismantling the middle order at a crucial stage of the chase.

He received excellent support from Atharva Ankolekar and Amartya Raje, who picked up two wickets each.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Hema Malini acknowledges FWICE recognition as she marks 60-Year journey in acting

Hema Malini acknowledges FWICE recognition as she marks 60-Year journey in acting

Rajit Dev talks about representing India globally with his choreography in FIFA anthem ‘Siir Siir’ featuring Nora Fatehi

Rajit Dev talks about representing India globally with his choreography in FIFA anthem ‘Siir Siir’ featuring Nora Fatehi

Italian PM Meloni congratulates PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM

Italian PM Meloni congratulates PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM

Shubhangi Atre reflects on her journey from roles to real-life recognition

Shubhangi Atre reflects on her journey from roles to real-life recognition

India witnessed remarkable progress under PM Modi's 12 years of leadership: CII

India witnessed remarkable progress under PM Modi's 12 years of leadership: CII

Slovakian envoy calls PM Modi's upcoming Slovakia visit 'landmark moment' of bilateral ties (IANS Exclusive)

PM Modi's upcoming Slovakia visit 'landmark moment' of bilateral ties, says Ambassador Robert Maxian (IANS Exclusive)

‘Raakh’ starring Sonali Bendre trailer sets the stage for gripping thriller set in 1970s India

‘Raakh’ starring Sonali Bendre trailer sets the stage for gripping thriller inspired by Ranga-Billa, set in 1970s India

LSG owner Goenka hails PM Modi's record tenure, says 'his leadership has been a blessing'

LSG owner Goenka hails PM Modi's record tenure, says 'his leadership has been a blessing'

Mohanlal calls Bharathiraja, "a director who found poetry in soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame" (Photo Credit: Tharun Moorthy/Instagram)

Mohanlal calls Bharathiraja, "a director who found poetry in soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame"

Anu Aggarwal on women in cinema: Are we seeing a female character as object of visual consumption?

Anu Aggarwal on women in cinema: Are we seeing a female character as object of visual consumption?