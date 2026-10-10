October 10, 2026 4:10 PM हिंदी

Sharad Kelkar's daughter Kesha dedicates ‘My Favorite Guy’ song to her dad as a birthday surprise

Sharad Kelkar's daughter Kesha dedicates ‘My Favorite Guy’ song to her dad as a birthday surprise

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) As actor Sharad Kelkar turned a year older on October 7, he received an extremely special surprise from his daughter, Kesha Kelkar.

The little one dedicated a wholesome track titled ‘My Favorite Guy’ to her dad for his special day. What made the song even more special is that Kesha lent her vocals to the track.

Sharad took to his official social media handle to drop the poster for ‘My Favorite Guy’. The poster features him and Kesha in a beautiful embrace, while he plants a kiss on Kesha's forehead.

Expressing his gratitude for the sweet gesture by his little one, Sharad wrote on his IG, "What’s even more heartwarming is the way it captures the father-daughter bond. “The best ever gift (red heart emoji) love you kesha (red heart emojis) (sic)“.

Talking about his professional commitments, Sharad will next be seen in the upcoming rural horror ‘Kaali Kheti’, which will also feature veteran actor Jackie Shroff and Neha Sargam in a significant role, along with others.

Recently, the makers revealed that the project will be out in the cinema halls on October 23 this year.

Written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and produced by Sana Khan under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio, ‘Kaali Kheti’ is set against a rural backdrop. It talks about a world where family, legacy and buried truths end up creating an unsettling tale of fear.

Shedding light on his next, director Haris Imtiyaz Khan said, “For me ‘Kaali Kheti’ is about examining agriculture through the lens of horror. Something I hadn't seen before. Something that felt fresh, exciting and also deeply disturbing. The film is mirror to society, only the reflection exists in a scary and fantastical world”.

“Sometimes this world doesn't make sense but always feels strangely familiar. Perhaps that is the true horror," he went on to add.

--IANS

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