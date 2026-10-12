October 12, 2026 4:41 PM हिंदी

Sharad Kelkar on returning to ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ Season 7: ‘There is something special about characters rooted in our culture’

Sharad Kelkar on returning to ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ Season 7: ‘There is something special about characters rooted in our culture’

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar has opened up about returning for Season 7 of ‘The Legend of Hanuman’.

Sharing his thoughts on being part of the series, he said that characters rooted in India’s cultural heritage hold a special place because they have been cherished by generations. Sharad, who returns as the voice of Ravan, said, “I have really enjoyed being part of The Legend of Hanuman, a show that brings alive some of the most timeless folklore from our mythology. There is something very special about being associated with a story and a character that have been part of our cultural fabric for generations.”

“Season 7 takes Hanuman’s journey into a new territory, and audiences will get to witness his divinity and the immense power within him in a way they haven’t seen before. There is action and emotion, but the gradual revelation of Hanuman’s powers is what makes this season particularly exciting and will keep audiences engaged as the story unfolds.”

Sharad Devarajan, Creator & Writer, Co-founder & CEO, Graphic India shared, “Creating The Legend of Hanuman has been one of the most fulfilling journeys of my life, and our partnership with JioHotstar has allowed us to keep expanding this world and bringing its many layers to audiences in a way that feels both timeless and contemporary. With Season 7, we push that ambition further than ever, taking Hanuman beyond the battlefield and across time itself into the most unexpected and powerful chapter of his journey yet.”

On Monday, the makers released the trailer on social media with the caption, “Mrityu baan se Bajrangbali likhenge Raavan ki kahaani ka anth Hotstar Specials: The Legend of Hanuman Season 7, streaming from 23rd October only on #JioHotstar.”

The new season shows the battle in Lanka reaching its most difficult stage, with Ravan becoming more powerful than ever. As the vanara army loses hope, Hanuman sets out to find the one weapon that can defeat Ravan once and for all. His search takes him beyond the battlefield and across different eras, leading him to Lord Ram’s forgotten past and the kingdom of death. During this journey, Hanuman discovers a secret that changes his understanding of his own divine powers.

Produced by Graphic India and co-created by Sharad Devarajan, the Legends of Hanuman Season 7 will premiere from 23rd October on JioHotstar during Dussehra week.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Arjun Bijlani's birthday wish for wife Neha Swami: Tu mere zindagi ka sabse achha Panga hai

Arjun Bijlani's birthday wish for wife Neha Swami: Tu mere zindagi ka sabse achha Panga hai

Gaganjeet Bhullar, Karandeep Kochhar and Shiv Kapur lead local interest at star-studded India Championship at Delhi Golf Club in the USD 4 million event. Photo credit: IGPL

IGPL 2026: Bhullar, Kochhar and Kapur lead local interest at star-studded India Championship

Maha CM Fadnavis lauds Maaya Rajeswaran on title double in Nigeria

Maha CM Fadnavis lauds Maaya Rajeswaran on title double in Nigeria

Pakistan: 13-year-old boy, mother die as 'toy-like' device explodes in Punjab province (File Image)

Pakistan: 13-year-old boy, mother die as 'toy-like' device explodes in Punjab province

Ananya Panday on making hosting debut at IIFA Awards 2027: ‘This experience is even more special’

Ananya Panday on making hosting debut at IIFA Awards 2027: ‘This experience is even more special’

Nothing to say, contacts ongoing: Kremlin on 'energy truce' with Ukraine

Nothing to say, contacts ongoing: Kremlin on 'energy truce' with Ukraine

Gurmeet Choudhary recalls how Nana Patekar inspired him by standing with soldiers during Kargil War

Gurmeet Choudhary recalls how Nana Patekar inspired him by standing with soldiers during Kargil War

Global PC shipments declines 22.4 pc to 55.4 million units in Q3: Report

Global PC shipments declines 22.4 pc to 55.4 million units in Q3: Report

India resilient as global job postings fall, fares better than US, France, other countries: Report

India resilient as global job postings fall, fares better than US, France, other countries: Report

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates Navratri with 'Mata Ki Chowki': Music, prayer and surrender

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates Navratri with 'Mata Ki Chowki': Music, prayer and surrender