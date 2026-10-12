Sharad Kelkar on returning to ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ Season 7: ‘There is something special about characters rooted in our culture’

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar has opened up about returning for Season 7 of ‘The Legend of Hanuman’.

Sharing his thoughts on being part of the series, he said that characters rooted in India’s cultural heritage hold a special place because they have been cherished by generations. Sharad, who returns as the voice of Ravan, said, “I have really enjoyed being part of The Legend of Hanuman, a show that brings alive some of the most timeless folklore from our mythology. There is something very special about being associated with a story and a character that have been part of our cultural fabric for generations.”

“Season 7 takes Hanuman’s journey into a new territory, and audiences will get to witness his divinity and the immense power within him in a way they haven’t seen before. There is action and emotion, but the gradual revelation of Hanuman’s powers is what makes this season particularly exciting and will keep audiences engaged as the story unfolds.”

Sharad Devarajan, Creator & Writer, Co-founder & CEO, Graphic India shared, “Creating The Legend of Hanuman has been one of the most fulfilling journeys of my life, and our partnership with JioHotstar has allowed us to keep expanding this world and bringing its many layers to audiences in a way that feels both timeless and contemporary. With Season 7, we push that ambition further than ever, taking Hanuman beyond the battlefield and across time itself into the most unexpected and powerful chapter of his journey yet.”

On Monday, the makers released the trailer on social media with the caption, “Mrityu baan se Bajrangbali likhenge Raavan ki kahaani ka anth Hotstar Specials: The Legend of Hanuman Season 7, streaming from 23rd October only on #JioHotstar.”

The new season shows the battle in Lanka reaching its most difficult stage, with Ravan becoming more powerful than ever. As the vanara army loses hope, Hanuman sets out to find the one weapon that can defeat Ravan once and for all. His search takes him beyond the battlefield and across different eras, leading him to Lord Ram’s forgotten past and the kingdom of death. During this journey, Hanuman discovers a secret that changes his understanding of his own divine powers.

Produced by Graphic India and co-created by Sharad Devarajan, the Legends of Hanuman Season 7 will premiere from 23rd October on JioHotstar during Dussehra week.

--IANS

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