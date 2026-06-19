Shankar's son Arijith Shankar's 'Lover Boy' goes on floors with grand pooja

Chennai, June 19 (IANS) Director Ashok's film 'Lover Boy', which will mark the acting debut of Arjith Shankar, the son of ace director Shankar, has now officially gone on floors with a grand pooja ceremony.

“Lover Boy” was launched with a grand pooja ceremony in Chennai. The event was graced by eminent personalities from the film industry including filmmakers Shankar, AR Murugadoss, H Vinoth, Madhan of 'With Love' fame. Producers and distributors Lalith Kumar, 5 Star Senthil, distributors Azhagar and Seenu, Think Music Santhosh and Hotstar’s Prasanna and actors Abishan Jeevinth, Bhaarath, Bigg Boss Raju Jeyamohan, Dev, Ajay Karthi and actress Aditi Shankar too were seen at the event.

Jason Sanjay, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, who shares a beautiful bonding with Arjith came all the way from the postproduction work of his directorial debut ‘Sigma’, and conveyed his wishes to the team.

The film is being produced by Sudhan Sundaram’s Passion Studios, in association with Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions. Both banners are known to have consistently supported films that balance innovation with mainstream appeal, while creating opportunities for new voices to emerge.

‘Lover Boy’ marks the on-screen debut of Arjith Shankar, son of acclaimed filmmaker Shankar, who steps into the lead role. Actress Krithi Shetty, who is among the top heroines in the south now, will play the female lead. Ashok, who makes his debut as a director with this film, is a former associate of filmmaker Atlee.

Speaking about the project, producer Sudhan Sundaram said, “At Passion Studios, we have always believed in supporting stories that feel fresh, entertaining and emotionally engaging while encouraging emerging talents. From the first narration of 'Lover Boy' itself, we had strong belief in Ashok’s vision and the world he had created. His sincerity, dedication and clarity strengthened our confidence in this project, which we believe will offer something refreshing to audiences."

Sudhan Sundaram said that KVN Productions Venkat K Narayana was excited with the core idea and narration by Ashok and therefore chose to collaborate on the project.

"Arjith isn’t just an aspiring actor with a lot of dedication. He also has so much knowledge about cinema. Krithi Shetty has already proven her calibre as an excellent actress. We are happy to be working with a young bunch of talents in Lover Boy,” he said.

--IANS

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