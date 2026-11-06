Shankar Mahadevan mourns Sridhar Parthasarathy’s demise, recalls their 40-year-old musical association

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan has expressed grief over the demise of renowned mridangam player and musician Sridhar Parthasarathy.

In his heartfelt tribute, he remembered their four-decade-long musical association. Sharing an emotional note on Instagram, Shankar called his passing a huge loss for the music fraternity and recalled that Sridhar was part of his first-ever Carnatic classical concert around 40 years ago.

He wrote, “Just cannot digest this!! A huge loss for me and the music fraternity! Our dearest beloved Sridhar Parthasarthy, one of the finest Mridangists and exceptional musician has left us devastated!” Recalling the time they spent together, Shankar said that they had shared several hours and days filled with music, jokes and laughter. He also revealed that Sridhar passed away while performing at a concert.

“My first ever Carnatic classical concert about 40 years ago was with Sridhar on the mridangan ! We have spent hours and days with music , jokes and crazy laughter ! He passed away while playing a concert !! Can you imagine? What a way to exit this planet!.”

Shankar also offered his condolences to Sridhar’s family and prayed for their strength during this difficult time. Concluding his tribute, he wrote, “May God protect his family and give them the strength! Love you Sridhar.”

Shankar also shared a monochrome throwback photograph featuring Sridhar Parthasarathy. Several people took to the comments section to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late musician.

Sridhar Parthasarathy was an accomplished Carnatic classical vocalist and renowned playback singer who came from a family of classical musicians. A gifted mridangam player, he collaborated with several prominent musicians, including Shankar Mahadevan, Louis Banks, Karl Peters and Toufique Qureshi. He also performed at prestigious concert halls and music festivals across the world.

--IANS

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