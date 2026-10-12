Shankar Mahadevan celebrates brotherhood with Ehsaan Noorani on his birthday

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his longtime musical collaborator Ehsaan Noorani.

He celebrated their bond that goes beyond music and is rooted in friendship, laughter, and brotherhood. Taking to Instagram, Shankar shared a warm message for Ehsaan, reflecting on the memories they have created together over the years and expressing his excitement about making more music together.

“From making music together to making a lifetime of memories together. Happy Birthday, Ehsaan! Here’s to the music, the madness, the laughter, and the brotherhood that only keeps getting stronger. So many more memories and songs to go! Love you, brother,” he wrote.

Shankar also posted throwback images featuring photos of their band. Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy are among the most celebrated musical trios in the Indian music industry. Known professionally as Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the trio has delivered several popular songs and memorable soundtracks across Hindi cinema.

The trio is known for composing hit soundtracks for Bollywood films. Over the years, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have given several popular songs, including “Kal Ho Naa Ho,” “Dil Chahta Hai,” “Mitwa,” ‘Kajra Re,” "Maa,' and “Senorita.”

Their other popular works include the soundtracks of “Rock On," “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag," and “2 States.”

Meanwhile, Shankar Mahadevan had recently explained why singers sometimes forget the lyrics of their popular songs, saying that once a song becomes a hit, their focus shifts to new music.

Shankar joined Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonsa, playback singer Shaan, and Meiyang Chang for a conversation marking 25 years of the cult classic ‘Dil Chahta Hai.’ During a special video for Spotify, Shaan wondered why he often forgets the lyrics of his own songs. Responding to him, Shankar explained that singers tend to move on to new projects after a song has been recorded and becomes popular.

Shankar said, “I will tell you why. Because you have already sung that song. The song has become popular. It has become a super hit. And you have already moved ahead. So that's no longer a priority. That's already done. If it's a new song, a new melody, and a new set of lyrics, you will be 100% focused. And you will see to it like, ‘I shouldn't make a mistake.' Then there will be no mistakes there.”

--IANS

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