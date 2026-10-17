Shanghai Masters: Davidovich Fokina stuns top seed Alexander Zverev in semifinals

Shanghai, Oct 17 (IANS) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina stunned World No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the Shanghai Masters in what will be one of the biggest wins for the Spaniard in his career.

Davidovich Fokina got the better of the German for the second time in his career as he defeated Zverev in a tight semifinal, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and six minutes at the Stadium Court.

The World No. 26 lost a closely fought opening set before he upped his ante and starred on the baseline exchanges and broke the top seed in the 10th game of the second set to win it in 46 minutes.

He got the shot in the arm when Zverev double-faulted his serve at the start of the third set as the Spaniard pounced on the momentum and did not look back. He held his nerve to close out the third set on serve and make his way into his second ATP Masters 1000 final.

"It doesn't matter the result; I am just thinking about every ball," Davidovich Fokina said in his on-court interview, as quoted by ATP. "I knew that if I stayed there all match, I could get at least one chance, and I took it there in the second set. Then in the third set, I think I was better physically. The early break in the third set gave me a lot of power. I focused on just playing, not caring about the result but enjoying it."

Davidovich Fokina saw two match points getting wasted in the decider when he was 5-2 on Zverev's serve, but the German hung in to fight for another game. That did not pan out much longer as the Spaniard held his serve to close the set and the match.

"At the end, it is not easy when you are out; you have a lot of time to think," said Davidovich Fokina. "We are very privileged to be here and play this sport. This time gave me a lot of time to think about what I want to do with my future."

Davidovich Fokina will be facing either Rafael Jodar or Daniil Medvedev in the final.

--IANS

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