June 20, 2026 1:49 PM हिंदी

Shamita Shetty shares an unseen childhood picture with sister Shilpa Shetty and parents

Shamita Shetty shares an unseen childhood picture with sister Shilpa Shetty and parents

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actress Shamita Shetty took a trip down memory lane on Saturday as she shared a series of heartwarming family photographs while wishing her mother on her birthday.

Among the highlights of the birthday carousel was an unseen childhood picture featuring Shamita and her elder sister, actress Shilpa Shetty, posing with their parents adorably.

In the picture, a very young Shilpa was seen smiling for the camera while Shamita was seen grumpy. Their parents were seen right next to the girls.

Another black-and-white photograph captured a picture of the Shetty sisters from her younger days. The carousel also included recent pictures of their mother with both her daughters

Wishing her mother on her special day, Shamita wrote on her social media account "Happy Birthday Darling Momie you deserve all the love and happiness in the world n we are so blessed to have you in our lives Thankyou for everything you do .. big and small may your life be filled with laughter, joy , great health n peace always love you mom."

Earlier in the day, Shilpa Shetty had also taken to her social media account to wish her mother on her birthday.

The actress wrote in the caption section: “Happy Birthday, Mom. My biggest blessing, greatest strength, toughest critic, best friend, teacher, guide, soulmate… my everything. Words will never be enough to express how much you mean to me. Thank you for your endless love , blessings and unwavering support.”

She added: “I pray you’re blessed with great health, peace, happiness, and that all your dreams come true, because nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile.I love you always.”

–IANS

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