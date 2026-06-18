Sham Mashalkar shares rare 1999 BTS photo from cult sitcom 'Yes Boss' featuring Rakesh Bedi

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actor Sham Mashalkar took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday night, as he shared a rare behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the iconic sitcom 'Yes Boss'.

Sharing the throwback picture on his social media account, Mashalkar wrote,

"Down the Memory Lane ..

Tv show 'yes boss' on @teamsabtv

It used telecast on Sab tv in those days...

Guess the year

& Spot Me

I started from here.."

The group picture features many familiar faces from the beloved sitcom. Among those visible in the click are veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, Aasif Sheikh, Kavita Kapoor, Sulabha Arya, Delnaaz Irani, Jaywant Wadkar, and Sham Mashalkar himself. The picture also captures the fun camaraderie shared by the cast and crew during the early days of the show.

Talking about the cult TV sitcoms, for the uninitiated, 'Yes Boss' first premiered on SAB TV on April 23, 1999, and remained on air until July 31, 2009, completing an impressive run for an entire decade. The sitcom was directed by Rajan Waghdhare and produced by Sri Adhikari Brothers.

Talking about its storyline, it revolved around Mohan Srivastava, played by Rakesh Bedi, and his wife Meera, portrayed by Kavita Kapoor, who worked in the same office but kept their marriage a secret from their flirtatious boss Vinod Verma, played by Aasif Sheikh.

Much of the comedy in the show throughout stemmed from Mohan's attempts to protect his wife from Vinod's advances. The series also featured Delnaaz Irani as Kavita, Vinod's wife, and became a cult favourite among audiences for its clean humour.

Talking about Rakesh Bedi, who headlined 'Yes Boss' as the lovable Mohan Srivastava, went onto carve a niche for himself in the world of Hindi cinema as a famous character artist. With a career spanning over four decades, Bedi went onto become a part of many more iconic sitcoms, including 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi', 'Shrimaan Shrimati', etc.

More recently, the veteran actor finally got his long due credit and humongous appreciation from audiences for his performance in the spy thriller 'Dhurandhar'.

–IANS

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