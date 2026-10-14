October 15, 2026 1:23 AM हिंदी

MP: Shalby Hospital licence suspended after fire, fresh safety audits awaited

MP: Shalby Hospital licence suspended after fire, fresh safety audits awaited (Photo: IANS)

Jabalpur, Oct 14 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Health Department on Wednesday suspended the licence of Shalby Hospital in Jabalpur following a fire incident, with the administration awaiting fresh electrical and fire-safety audit reports before deciding on further action.

Chief Medical Officer Naveen Kothari told IANS that the licence was suspended after an investigation team inspected the hospital following the incident on October 11.

“Following the fire incident at Shalby Hospital, an inspection was conducted by an investigation team, after which its licence was suspended,” Kothari said.

He said reports from the Health Department, the Municipal Corporation’s building department and its fire department were now awaited to assess the hospital’s safety arrangements.

“We now expect the Health Department, the Building Department of the Municipal Corporation and the Municipal Corporation’s Fire Department to provide us with updated reports of the electrical audit,” he said.

The action followed an inspection by officials, which reportedly identified shortcomings in the hospital’s fire-safety arrangements. These included an inactive fire-alarm system, obstructions near a fire exit and irregularities in the electrical panel, according to local media reports.

The fire broke out in a room in the hospital’s semi-private ward on October 11, prompting the movement of patients to safety. The incident raised concerns about the functioning of the hospital’s fire-safety systems and compliance with prescribed safety standards.

The inspection findings prompted the health authorities to suspend the hospital’s licence and seek fresh reports from the concerned departments. The electrical audit and fire-safety assessment are expected to help establish whether the hospital meets the required safety standards.

During the suspension period, the hospital has been directed not to admit new patients, while ensuring that those already undergoing treatment receive proper care. Arrangements are also required for their safe discharge or transfer, depending on their medical condition.

Further action will depend on the reports submitted by the concerned departments and the hospital’s compliance with the prescribed safety requirements, Kothari said.

--IANS

pd/dan

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