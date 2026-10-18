October 18, 2026 5:12 PM हिंदी

Shailesh Kushwaha, Ankita Dhyani bags Indian Elite honours at Delhi Half Marathon

Shailesh Kushwaha, Ankita Dhyani bags Indian Elite honours at Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Debutant Shailesh Kushwaha pocketed the gold in the Indian Elite Men category title, while Ankita Dhyani put on a splendid run to claim her maiden gold in the Indian Elite Women category at the Delhi Half Marathon here on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Kushwaha won a closely fought men’s race in 1:05:05. He broke away from a five-man lead pack soon after halfway and held off Gaurav Mathur (1:05:11) by six seconds, while Hemant Singh (1:05:37) finished third.

Among Indian elite women, Ankita Dhyani took the top spot with a time of one hour, 12 minutes and 46 seconds, while Soniya (1:14:56) and Bhagirathi (1:15:51) finished second and third, respectively.

“I wasn’t happy with how I did at the 65th National Open Athletics Championships 2026, so I was eager to give this run my absolute best. It’s tough to find the confidence to break early and lead for most of the race, but today I was able to do it. I definitely felt the pressure because Gaurav was right behind me all the way to the end,” said Kushwaha.

Dhyani, a World University Games steeplechase silver medallist who trains in the United States, broke clear of the Indian field early and ran among the international elite to win in 1:12:46, more than five minutes inside her previous best.

Debutant Soniya (1:14:56) and Bhagirathi (1:15:51) completed the podium, while former champion Lili Das set a personal best of 1:16:20 in fourth.

“I’ve been training well, and to be honest, the way my training has been going, I think I could have done a little bit better. If Indian women focus more on the half marathon, we’ll soon see the national record broken. I’m very happy that all three of us on the podium are from Uttarakhand. The state supports us a lot, and we are happy with the achievement,” said Dhyani.

The top three finishers in the Indian Elite Men's and Women's categories will receive prize money of Rs 350,000, Rs 250,000 and Rs 150,000, respectively.

The top three finishers in the Indian elite men’s and women’s categories will receive Rs 350,000, Rs 250,000 and Rs 150,000, respectively. An additional Rs 100,000 incentive was also up for grabs for setting a new Indian Elite record at the marquee event.

--IANS

bc/vi

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan’s Parliament kept out of the loop as Army calls the shots on Saudi deployments: Report

Pakistan’s Parliament kept out of the loop as Army calls the shots on Saudi deployments: Report

Fokina rallies past Jodar to win first Masters 1000 crown in Shanghai (Credit: Shanghai Masters)

Fokina rallies past Jodar to win first Masters 1000 crown in Shanghai

Asian Para Games 2026 officially declared open by Emperor Naruhito (Credit: PCI)

Asian Para Games 2026 officially declared open by Emperor Naruhito

Alia Bhatt confesses she is obsessed with sister Shaheen Bhatt's social media content

Alia Bhatt confesses she is obsessed with sister Shaheen Bhatt's social media content

Nahida named Bangladesh’s new women's T20I captain, Mostary appointed vice-captain

Nahida named Bangladesh’s new women's T20I captain, Mostary appointed vice-captain

Babar becomes fifth Pakistan batter to complete 16000 international runs

Babar becomes fifth Pakistan batter to complete 16000 international runs

Seva is highest form of sadhana: Gautam Adani after visit to Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram in Gujarat

Seva is highest form of sadhana: Gautam Adani after visit to Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram in Gujarat

Terence Lewis calls performing at Red Fort’s Ramlila celebrations a ‘truly special experience’

Terence Lewis calls performing at Red Fort’s Ramlila celebrations a ‘truly special experience’

From skyscrapers to cockroach-themed pandals: Patna’s Durga Puja pandals in the spotlight

From skyscrapers to cockroach-themed pandals: Patna’s Durga Puja pandals in spotlight

Mouni Roy reunited with 'Brahmastra' maker Ayan Mukerji during Durga Puja

Mouni Roy reunited with 'Brahmastra' maker Ayan Mukerji during Durga Puja