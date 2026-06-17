Shahid, Kriti & Rashmika bring a fresh version of 'Tum Hi Ho Bandhu' in 'Cocktail 2'

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) "Tum Hi Ho Bandhu", from "Cocktail," has enjoyed a special place in the hearts of music lovers for years. Now, the popular number is all set to return to the charts yet again in "Cocktail 2", but with a vibrant new rendition.

Sharing the track on his official social media handle, actor Shahid Kapoor aka Kunal from 'Cocktail 2' penned, "WE ARE OUT OF CON-TROLL. COCKTAIL 2 out on 19th June. (sic)."

The original number has been composed by Pritam, with Irshad Kamil providing the lyrics. Kavita Seth and Neeraj Shridhar gave their voice to the peppy track picturized on Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

The latest version of the song features music production, arrangement, and recreation by Abhijit Vaghani.

Talking about recreating such a beloved song, Abhijit Vaghani said, "Reimagining a song as loved as ‘Tum Hi Ho Bandhu’ comes with both excitement and responsibility. The original has a timeless charm that audiences continue to connect with even today."

Revealing what his approach was while creating the latest rendition, he went on to add, "My approach was to retain the soul and celebratory spirit of the track while introducing fresh musical textures and a modern sound that resonates with today’s listeners. It has been a wonderful experience paying tribute to such an iconic composition by Pritam Da, brought to life so beautifully by Kavita Seth, Neeraj Shridhar, and Irshad Kamil.”

Prior to this, the makers unveiled the songs "Tujhko", "Vallah", "Mashooqa", and "Jab Talak" from the highly discussed sequel.

The film serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit “Cocktail”, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in the lead. The first installment showed a complicated love triangle among three friends living in London.

"Cocktail 2" is set for a theatrical release on June 19 this year.

--IANS

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