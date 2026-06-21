Shahid Kapoor shares how Yoga is a key part of India’s cultural heritage

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actor Shahid Kapoor has highlighted the deep cultural significance of Yoga. He emphasized how it continues to be an integral part of India’s rich heritage.

Speaking to the media at a recent event held to mark International Yoga Day, the ‘Jab We Met’ actor reflected on Yoga not just as a form of physical fitness but as an ancient practice rooted in mindfulness, discipline, and holistic well-being that has been passed down through generations. Shahid shared, “It's a very good initiative, and a lot of kids have come. I think yoga is something that comes from our heritage, our culture. I have done yoga many times, and I feel that yoga is something which is mind, body, and soul.”

“There are very few things where you can align all three together. You can be a healthier version of yourself, you can be more flexible, and you can be stronger. Your internal organs can be healthier.”

On Sunday, Shahid Kapoor attended the International Yoga Day celebration in Mumbai. Many celebrities gathered in Mumbai to mark the International Yoga Day celebrations.

Among the prominent attendees, Akshay Kumar actively participated by performing various yoga asanas alongside Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other participants. Notably, many Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to share pictures and moments from their yoga practice. Stars across the industry posted images and videos showcasing various asanas, encouraging people to embrace yoga as a way of life that supports physical fitness, mental peace, and overall well-being.

Meanwhile, speaking of Shahid’s work front, he was recently seen in the film “Cocktail 2.” Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon. The film was released in cinemas on June 19.

Talking about the movie, Shahid had earlier shared, “Cocktail 2 is what summer feels like. It has madness, emotion, humor, romance, and a lot of heart. It’s the kind of film you want to experience with your friends. We had an amazing time making it.”

--IANS

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