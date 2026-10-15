October 15, 2026 11:20 AM हिंदी

Shahid Kapoor says ‘Sunny lives in me’ as he wraps up ‘Farzi 2’ shoot

Shahid Kapoor says ‘Sunny lives in me’ as he wraps up ‘Farzi 2’ shoot

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, as the shoot of his upcoming series “Farzi 2” draws to a close, reflected on how deeply his character Sunny resonates with him, saying the two share the same fire to prove themselves as artists.

Shahid took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images of his looks from the sets the second installment of “Farzi” and spoke about how he is reminded of how much his character lives in him.

“As the shoot on FARZI 2 is coming to a close. It only reminds me of how much Sunny lives in me. I am him and he is me. We both started as just a kid off the mumbai streets with a fire in his heart to tell the world…. look at me. I AM AN ARTIST !!” Shahid wrote as the caption.

Farzi is a black comedy crime thriller television series created, produced and directed by Raj & DK. It stars Vijay Sethupathi, Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna and Bhuvan Arora.

The show was released in 2023 and follows the story of a disillusioned artist who decides to make counterfeit money. The series shares continuity with Raj & DK's spy series The Family Man. The eight-episode series was released on Amazon Prime Video on 10 February 2023.

Shahid was recently seen in “Cocktail 2,” a romantic comedy drama film directed by Homi Adajania. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail and stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Cocktail 2 is the 10th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026.

Shahid is the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem. He is trained as a dancer at Shiamak Davar's academy. He appeared as a background dancer in a few films of the 1990s and made his film debut in 2003 with a leading role in the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk.

He followed it with roles in several commercial failures before starring in Sooraj Barjatya's top-grossing family drama Vivah.

--IANS

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