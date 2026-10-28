Shahid Kapoor recalls changing Ishaan Khatter’s diapers as a child

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actor Shahid Kapoor has shared an anecdote about his younger brother, actor Ishaan Khatter, recalling how he changed his diapers when he was a child.

In a promo shared by Netflix on Instagram from The Great Indian Kapil Show, Shahid also revealed that Ishaan has now promised to return the favour when he grows old, adding a touch of humour to their close-knit sibling bond.

The promo begins with Shahid, his wife Mira Rajput and Ishaan walking into the show. It then pans to the brothers who dance on the song “Zingaat”.

Later, Shahid is heard talking about his 2016 film “Udta Punjab” and his wife Mira’s reaction.

“When Udta Punjab was complete, you know, they call you in the editing room and show you the film. She was sitting next to me. When the film was over, she was sitting on the other side of the sofa,” Shahid said.

Udta Punjab was directed by Abhishek Chaubey. Loosely based on and revolving around the drug abuse by the youth population Punjab, the film also stars an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.

The show’s host then Kapil Sharma quipped: “Had she seen Kabir Singh and got married, she would have run away.”

Shahid recalled changing diapers of Ishaan when he was a baby.

Shahid said: “ When I was a kid, I changed his diapers. And in old age, he is saying that he will change mine.”

Archana Puran Singh asked Shahid: “Are you an indulgent father?”

To which, his wife Mira said: “He spoils a lot, but not in a bad way.”

Shahid then chimed in: “He rides a bike fast, but rides it very safely. He spoils children, but not in a bad way.”

Shahid and Mira got married at a private ceremony in 2015. She gave birth to their daughter Misha in 2016 and their son Zain in 2018.

--IANS

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