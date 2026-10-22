Shahid Kapoor ‘promptly breaks out of character’ after wrapping up ‘Farzi 2’ shoot

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Shahid Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot of the second season of his crime thriller series ‘Farzi’.

Filmmaker duo Raj & DK marked the occasion by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of the actor from the sets, in which he is seen being goofy. Sharing the video, the directors wrote: “It’s a wrap on the Artist and he promptly breaks out of character! Fantastic job @shahidkapoor. We got some crazy shit done this time! To the Fakers!”

In the video, the ‘Jab We Met’ actor is seen making funny expressions and breaking into some crazy dance moves. When Raj & DK ask him what is happening, Shahid responds with a goofy expression, saying, “Mera khatam,” before continuing with his playful antics.

The filmmakers also praised the actor’s performance and expressed their excitement over the work they have done for the upcoming season.

‘Farzi’ features Shahid in the role of an artist drawn into the world of counterfeiting. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora. The eight-episode series was released on Amazon Prime Video on 10 February 2023.

A few days ago, Shahid Kapoor reflected on his character Sunny as the shoot of his upcoming series ‘Farzi 2’ neared its completion. On October 15, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor shared a series of pictures showcasing his looks from the sets of the second season. He also spoke about how deeply the character has become a part of him.

“As the shoot on Farzi 2 is coming to a close. It only reminds me of how much Sunny lives in me. I am him and he is me. We both started as just a kid off the mumbai streets with a fire in his heart to tell the world…. look at me. I am an artist,” he wrote as the caption.

--IANS

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