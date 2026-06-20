June 20, 2026 11:42 AM हिंदी

Shaheer Sheikh on Ab Hoga Hisaab: This show is about brotherhood

Shaheer Sheikh on Ab Hoga Hisaab: This show is about brotherhood

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Shaheer Sheikh has penned a heartfelt note for his co-star and friend Saurav Gurjar as they worked together in the show Ab Hoga Hisaab, which the popular actor says is a true reflection of brotherhood.

Shaheer shared a string of images from the shoot of the show alongside Saurav. In the shared images, the two actors are seen filming a fight sequence.

Shaheer, who has worked in shows such as “Navya… Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, “Mahabharat,” “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi,” and “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke”, thanked Saurav for always standing by him and having his back from the very beginning.

The actor wrote: “Dhanyawaad mera bhai!I know you did this for me, and from the very start, you’ve always had my back. This show is about brotherhood, and you’ve shown me what that really means. Love you, bhai.”

“Thank you for everything. @thesauravgurjar If u haven’t seen it till now go watch AB HOGA HISAAB on Amazon @mxplayer,” he added.

Ab Hoga Hisaab also features Mouni Roy, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sanjay Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, and Harman Singha. The crime thriller series revolves around a, murder investigation, vengeance, and a, high-stakes game of, power in Punjab, wrapped filming in early 2026 and is set for an early release.

Talking about Shaheer, he made his Bollywood debut in 2024 with the thriller “Do Patti” alongside Kriti Sanon and Kajol. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, was co-produced by Kriti Sanon and Kanika Dhillon.

The story follows a police officer's troubled ordeals with a couple wherein the wife, who has a jealous twin sister, accuses the husband of attempting to murder her, leading to the rivalry between the twins also coming under scrutiny.

Shaheer is known for his work in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.

--IANS

dc/

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