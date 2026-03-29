Amit Shah blasts Cong at Assam rally; highlights BJP govt's peace initiatives, development agenda

Guwahati, March 29 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party during an election rally in Dhekiajuli. He emphasised that the BJP-led governments at both the Centre and in Assam have significantly transformed the state through substantial financial investment, development of infrastructure, and the restoration of peace.

HM Shah claimed that during 10 years of Congress-led rule at the Centre, Assam received around Rs 1.28 lakh crore, whereas under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state got nearly Rs nine lakh crore between 2014 and 2024. “This reflects the Centre’s commitment to Assam’s development,” he said.

Highlighting industrial and educational expansion, HM Shah said the Modi government is setting up a semiconductor plant in Assam, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is working to establish medical and engineering colleges in every district.

The Home Minister also credited the BJP government for bringing peace to the state, alleging that Assam witnessed frequent bomb blasts and violence during Congress rule.

“Through multiple peace accords, nearly 10,000 youths have laid down arms, paving the way for stability and growth,” he stated.

Taking aim at the opposition, HM Shah accused Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi, of opposing measures to remove illegal infiltrators from voter lists. “They must clarify whether they stand with infiltrators or the people of Assam,” he said.

The Home Minister also invoked cultural and historical issues, noting that legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika was conferred the Bharat Ratna only under Modi’s leadership.

He further claimed that Assam’s first Chief Minister, Gopinath Bordoloi, was denied the honour earlier due to political reasons. Accusing the Congress of neglecting Assam historically, HM Shah said the BJP government today ensures that not “an inch of India’s land” can be encroached upon, asserting a strong national security stance.

"Jawaharlal Nehru had said 'Tata bye-bye' to Assam during the time of the China war. This is the Modi government today; no one can snatch even an inch of India's land," he said.

--IANS

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