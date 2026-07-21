Shah Rukh Khan’s recommendation for finest coffee is still big part of Abhijit Vaghani’s life after 15 years

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Music composer and producer Abhijit Vaghani, who has been the creative force behind many Bollywood songs in his 27 years of career, has shared his fond memory of working with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the latter’s ambitious film ‘Ra.One’.

Abhijit worked as the music producer for the film’s background score. He spoke with IANS at his studio in the Andheri West area of Mumbai while sipping his coffee, and shared that the coffee was recommended by SRK to him, 15 years ago.

He told IANS, “I had a superb association with SRK in 'Ra.One'. We used to meet for a few things here and there. In Yashraj I was doing ‘Dhoom’, so I used to see him. In fact the coffee that I am having, is because of him only. My association with him was very sweet because he is actually a very very humble person. I was a music producer for the background score with Vishal-Shekhar on ‘Ra.One’, and we were at their studio. And I had my own room for producing. SRK used to come everyday. So he would come and quietly sit in the lounge. And, he used to have a lot of coffee. So there was a guy who was obviously his helper who used to come and set up one coffee machine. And he used to keep having coffee sitting there”.

He then went on to share that despite being the producer, SRK was very mindful of his personal space, and would seek permission from him before entering the room

He further mentioned, “Whenever he wanted to come in the room, he would actually stand outside the door and ask me, ‘May I come in?’ I was like, ‘It is your movie. You are paying me. Please come’. Once, I stepped out, he was having a cup of coffee. I asked him, ‘What coffee are you having?’ He said, ‘okay, come sit’. He was very excited. He asked the guy to make coffee. He said, see, this is this machine called Nespresso. His guy used to put pods in the machine. Now the pods weren’t available in India at the time. He would get it from the US. I tried it. I loved it so much because you put a pod and coffee comes out in a second. And such beautiful coffee! So I got the exact same machine, the exact same color of that machine. It's right outside in the studio right now. Since then I've been using this machine”.

“And not only that, after 6 months of me associating with him in ‘Ra.One’. I saw him in YRF studios. And I thought he wouldn't remember. So I just went, but he actually got out of his car again. And then he came to greet me and he said, ‘What are you doing here?’ There are such fond memories of these people, who you think are completely inaccessible, but they are such good people”, he added.

--IANS

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