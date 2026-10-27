Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon’ as he unveils new ‘King’ poster

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday treated his fans with a new poster of his upcoming film “King” and added a punchline saying ‘Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon’.

Shah Rukh took to Instagram, where he dropped the poster. In glimpse showed the superstar with a rose between his lips, holding a gun in his hand and an intense look in his eyes.The poster also had the December 24, 2026 written on it.

Sharing the poster on social media, SRK wrote, "Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi Aashiq hoon #KING In cinemas 24.12.26."

The upcoming Hindi action-thriller film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. It is reported to be an adaptation of the 1994 French crime film Léon: The Professional. The film also stars SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan. The primary antagonist is a dark and violent villain played by Abhishek Bachchan.

This will be the first time Shah Rukh will be seen sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana.

The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma. . The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

Other details related to the film are under wraps.

Suhana had made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies in 2023, which was released digitally.

Shah Rukh was last seen on screen in Dunki, which released in 2023. The comedy-drama film based on the illegal immigration technique donkey flight, co-written, co-produced, edited and directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

It stars Taapsee Pannu, Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochar alongside Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance. The filming locations included Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kashmir, Budapest, London, Jeddah and Neom. The film emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023 and the eighth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

--IANS

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