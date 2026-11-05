November 05, 2026 8:02 PM हिंदी

Shah Rukh Khan says, 'Let's create some more magic' to his 'Jawan' captain Atlee

Shah Rukh Khan says, 'Let's create some more magic' to his 'Jawan' captain Atlee

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actor Shah Rukh Khan expressed his wish to reunite with the 'Jawan' director Atlee in his latest Tweet on Thursday.

Reacting to Atlee's birthday wish on November 2, SRK wrote on his timeline, "Thank you my Jawan captain. Missing the madness of our sets. Let's create some more soon. Love you. (sic)"

Commemorating King Khan's birthday on Monday, Atlee had shared on the micro-blogging site, "Happy, happy, happy Birthday King Khan, SRK sir! The song ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ is lovely. Can’t wait to see you on a big screen sir, looking forward for ‘KING’. (sic)"

The filmmaker called Shah Rukh Khan his biggest inspiration in a post that further read, "Thank you for being my mentor, my guide, my well-wisher and my biggest inspiration in this incredible journey. The time spent with you has taught me so much -not just about cinema but about life, people and staying truly humble. Grateful, always".

'Jawan' which also featured Deepika Padukone, marked the first professional association between Atlee and Shah Rukh. Aside from being a massive success at the ticket counters, the movie also bagged SRK his first National Award as 'Best Actor'.

Congratulating the 'Devdas' actor, Atlee had written on his official handle, "Shah Rukh sir being near you itself is a great blessing, sir. As a fanboy, working with you and making a film and presenting it in a mass mode of SRK, sir, is a pure, pure blessing from God, and finally, God is so kind to give us back the greatest moment in our life. Can’t ask for more, sir. This is more than enough for me; I’m the best fanboy of yours, sir. Love you. Love you. Love you. Lots of love sir."

Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, 'Jawan' also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover in prominent roles.

--IANS

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