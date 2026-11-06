November 06, 2026 10:48 AM हिंदी

Shah Rukh Khan says it's ‘difficult’ to remember Ed Sheeran’s fast-paced lyrics in Suhana’s latest reel

Shah Rukh Khan says it was ‘difficult’ to remember Ed Sheeran’s fast-paced lyrics in Suhana’s latest reel

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan recently shared a fun transition reel on social media.

She left her friends and followers impressed as she mimicked Ed Sheeran’s part from the latest song ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ from her father’s upcoming film King.

In the reel, Suhana is seen transitioning from her makeup look to her final glamorous avatar for an event while lip-syncing to the song.

The clip caught the attention of many celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, who appeared surprised by her ability to keep up with Ed Sheeran’s fast-paced vocals.

Commenting on Suhana’s post, Shah Rukh wrote, “How do you remember the words!!! It was so difficult for me because Ed sings so fast!!!”

Suhana Khan's best friend and actress Ananya Panday also reacted to the reel, writing, “Never seen a cuter thing in my life.”

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, commented, “Finally!!! A REEL.”

The post comes shortly after the release of ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’, the first song from King, which was unveiled on Shah Rukh’s 61st birthday on November 2.

The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and brings together Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran and Madhubanti Bagchi.

The music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by Kumaar and an English rap written by Ed Sheeran.

The track has also generated considerable interest because of the reunion of Shah Rukh and Deepika, who have previously appeared together in films including Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Jawan.

Reportedly, Deepika was pregnant with her daughter Devi when she filmed the song with Shah Rukh in Cape Town.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead along with Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma and others. The action thriller is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026.

–IANS

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