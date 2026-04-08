April 08, 2026 10:54 PM हिंदी

Shah Rukh Khan calls Allu Arjun's first look from Raaka 'intriguing & amazing'

Shah Rukh Khan calls Allu Arjun's first look from Raaka 'intriguing & amazing'

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) As birthday wishes pour in for Tollywood sensation Allu Arjun, Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan also penned a special birthday post for the 'Pushpa' actor on social media.

Commemorating the special day of the Stylish Star, the makers of his next with Atlee shared that the film has been christened “Raaka”. They also unveiled the first look of Allu Arjun from the drama previously called "AA22xA6".

Praising the first look poster from "Raaka", King Khan termed it as "intriguing and amazing".

SRK also shared that he is extremely thrilled to see what they have in store for the audience.

Shah Rukh penned on the photo-sharing app, "Happy Birthday @alluarjun… the poster is intriguing and amazing just like you are. Can’t wait to see what you guys have put together. This experience will be… in Atlee’s words - Mass masss massss!! #Raaka looks so exciting, all the best!! @Atlee_dir (sic)."

It might be exciting to know that SRK worked with Atlee for his last release, "Jawan", for which he even bagged his first National Award for 'Best Actor'

The first look of "Raaka" features an intense close-up of Allu Arjun’s rugged face. His face is partially hidden by a wolf-like claw, with one of his eyes sharply in focus, staring with a predatory intensity.

Sharing the first look poster, the makers wrote on social media, “#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits @alluarjunonline @atlee47 @deepikapadukone."

With Deepika Padukone as the leading lady, the project will mark the primary on-screen pairing of the 'Piku' actress with Allu Arjun.

On the other hand, King Khan is currently busy with Siddharth Anand's "King".

In January this year, the makers revealed that "King" will “roar” in the cinema halls on December 24.

“#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas. #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement," they posted the update on the internet.

--IANS

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