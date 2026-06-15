Parineeti Chopra reveals she sang 'Namami Shamisham' while being pregnant with son Neer

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Parineeti Chopra, known for both her acting and singing prowess, has treated the music lovers with a new devotional track, "Namami Shamisham".

Parineeti revealed that she recorded the song while she was pregnant with her son Neer.

Sharing the song with her Insta family, Parineeti added that whenever she listens to the devotional track, she is taken back to the beautiful chapter of her life.

On Monday, Parineeti released the song on her YouTube.

Sharing the inspiration behind recording "Namami Shamisham", the 'Kesari' actress wrote on social media, “There are some prayers that become memories forever, and Namami Shamishan is one of them. I recorded this during my pregnancy, a phase that brought me closer to faith, reflection and gratitude. Every time I listen to it, I’m reminded of that beautiful chapter of my life (sic)".

"I’m so happy to finally share it with all of you. OUT NOW on YouTube and all music platforms. Har Har Mahadev...Love, Parineeti Chopra (sic)", she went on to add.

The song has been crooned by Parineeti, with music scored by Fresh Lime Studios. Directed by Tanishq Seth, the background vocals are provided by Jai Yadav. "Namami Shamisham" has been jointly produced and arranged by Jai Yadav, Metalpump, Tanishq Seth, and Sparsh Gupta.

Prior to this, Parineeti has sung several popular songs, including "Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin (Meri Pyaari Bindu)", "Teri Mitti (Kesari)", "Khadke Glassy (Jabariya Jodi)", "Dhoonde Akhiyaan (Jabariya Jodi)", "Ishq Bulaava (Hasee Toh Phasee)", and "Ve Maahi (Kesari)", naming just a few.

Moreover, she also sang the song "Pehle Lalkare Naal" from her last release, "Amar Singh Chamkila", co-starring Diljit Dosanjh.

On the personal front, Parineeti tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023, and the couple welcomed their first child, son Neer, on October 19, 2025.

--IANS

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